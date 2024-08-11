A visibly cheerful Shah Rukh Khan is awarded the "Pardo alla Carriera" in Locarno for his remarkable life's work. The biggest Bollywood star of all time brings the Piazza Grande to a boil with his charm and powerful stage presence.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan receives the "Pardo alla Carriera" in Locarno for his life's work.

On the red carpet, King Khan talks about how happy he is to be back in Switzerland, where one of his most successful films was shot.

The superstar is in a great mood and wows the audience with his irresistible stage presence. Show more

The anticipation is huge on this hot summer evening, which is all about the Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The charismatic actor has appeared in over 100 Bollywood films and one of his greatest successes, "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" from 1995, was filmed in the idyllic mountains of the Bernese Oberland.

His legacy and the influence he has had on Indian filmmaking can be felt intensely before he steps onto the red carpet and the big stage on the Piazza Grande in Locarno. Hours beforehand, a large fan community eagerly awaits him and every car that pulls up to the carpet causes them to hold their breath for a moment.

When the time finally comes and Shah Rukh Khan steps out of a limousine, the response is overwhelming. Wild screams suddenly drown out everything and extend across the entire Piazza Grande. And the sweltering summer heat, which doesn't let up even in the evening, suddenly becomes even hotter: Shah Rukh Khan literally brings Locarno to the boil.

The superstar is in a great mood, first taking time for the fans before talking on the carpet about how happy he is to be back in beautiful Switzerland. However, the heat is also getting to him and has taken him by surprise, as he says with a smile on his face.

On stage, he demonstrates his gifted talent as an irresistible entertainer as he is presented with his lifetime achievement award. From the very first second, he captivates the entire audience with his wit, charm and overwhelming stage presence.

Shah Rukh Kahn brings the Piazza Grande in Locarno to a boil and melts hearts - a superstar as he lives and breathes!

