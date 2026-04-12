A picture from happy days: Shakira and her ex Gerard Piqué. Picture: Raúl Terrel/Europa Press/dpa

Shakira was a guest on the Spanish late-night show "Al cielo con ella" and spoke more openly than ever before about her break-up and the pressure of social expectations on women.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you After her break-up with Gerard Piqué, Shakira speaks openly about her path to self-discovery and criticizes social expectations of women.

The Colombian singer explains how she transforms pain and disappointment into humor and music in order to heal and grow.

Today, she sees her art as an expression of her personal transformation. Show more

Following her separation from footballer Gerard Piqué in June 2022, Shakira is more open and reflective than ever before.

In an interview with the Spanish late-night show "Al cielo con ella", the singer talks about the long road back to herself and comes to terms with society's expectations of women.

"Women have been pigeonholed and reduced to the role of being pretty and beautiful, keeping the flame of love alive, bringing money home, raising children and not making a sound ... We've been put in a very uncomfortable and cruel position," the 49-year-old musician criticizes the social pressure that many women are subjected to, according to "Hola!".

"I laugh a lot about what happened to me"

Sharika gets particularly personal when she talks about the cheating scandal surrounding Piqué. "I laugh a lot about what happened to me. I make a lot of jokes: I turn my difficulties into a source of humor". For her, laughter is a form of survival: "You have to laugh at life before life laughs at you."

Her music also helped her to find herself again after the break-up. "I tell my story, my truth. Many people know that I broke into a thousand pieces and rebuilt myself piece by piece," admits the 49-year-old.

Today, she sees her art as an emotional compass - and as a symbol of her healing. "Tears became diamonds," is how Shakira sums up her transformation.

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