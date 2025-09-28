For the second time, the Shanghai Light Festival brings art from 19 countries to the metropolis. Over 200 works and high-tech shows turn the city into a global hotspot. The most spectacular images in the video.

Christian Thumshirn

For the second time, Shanghai shines under the sign of the "Shanghai International Light Festival".

More than 200 installations and shows combine art, technology and emotions - from gigantic projections to magnificent drone formations.



Shanghai becomes a gigantic sea of light: at the 2nd International Light Festival, the metropolis is transformed into a stage of colors, projections and futuristic show effects from September 19 to October 18.

Shanghai glows in a blaze of color

Whether a 3,000 square meter 3D dome projection on the West Bund, laser spectacles on the Pudong skyline or water and light shows on the Huangpu River - the city stages its vitality between tradition and high-tech.

When high-tech, art and fireworks merge

Particularly spectacular: dancers perform amidst light, lasers and projections, making the "dialog between man and technology" a direct experience.

The spectacle is rounded off by drone performances, huge laser projections and a food festival that transports visitors into a complete 360-degree world of experience.

Over 200 works of art from 19 countries, interactive installations and mega sporting events such as the ATP Masters will also give you goosebumps.

The pictures are breathtaking - in the video we take you right into the middle of it.

