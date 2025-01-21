Davina, Carmen and Shania Geiss (from left) meet with a spiritual coach (right) in Bali. RTLzwei

In Bali, Carmen, Davina and Shania Geiss seek spiritual healing for their health problems. At the meeting with a coach, Shania reveals that she suffers from severe panic attacks and therefore no longer goes out.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Geissens spend their vacation in Bali, where Carmen, Davina and Shania dedicate themselves to spiritual healing, while Shania reveals the panic attacks that have plagued her for a year.

Shania struggles with claustrophobia, which prevents her from going out and requires support from her family, but remains skeptical about the spiritual practices.

Davina flees in panic from a fire ceremony as she is sensitive to smoke due to a previous traumatic experience with a burning Porsche. Show more

A dream change of scenery for the Geissens: for once, Robert, Carmen and their daughters Davina and Shania are not in Dubai, Monaco or Saint-Tropez, but on vacation on the Indonesian dream island of Bali. Only Carmen has been here before, but that was 33 years ago.

While the 58-year-old is hoping for new spiritual inspirations, Robert is more interested in the copulating monkeys having fun on the hotel veranda: "I have everything on camera!" grins the millionaire, proudly showing around his cell phone video of a monkey cleaning his best piece after the mating act.

The Geiss women are excited about another encounter: Carmen has invited a "spiritual coach" to deal with the fears and health problems of Carmen, Davina and Shania. She intends to "reprogram the subconscious". Robert Geiss: "I don't believe in such methods, but Carmen does."

Shania in hospital: "More than 12 hours of vomiting"

Trainer Linda is supposed to do something about Carmen's stress-related sleep disorders: "I wish I could sleep through the night again," says the 58-year-old. She lies awake every night: "I start to toss and turn: What do I have to do the next day? What is important? And then we build in between, the list is long."

Carmen should stretch out one arm and say her wish out loud ("I'll do everything with ease and have a good night's sleep"), the trainer tells her. Is it all "just a matter of the mind" after all? At least that's what Shania, who is also undergoing the spiritual procedure, thinks. What the 20-year-old tells us makes you sit up and take notice: "I've had panic attacks for a year," she opens up to Linda. "It just happens. I get freezing cold inside and I realize I have to get out of there."

She has developed claustrophobia, which is why she can no longer go out partying. "That's why I don't go to clubs anymore," says Shania.

She has already had to be treated in hospital several times because of her panic attacks. "Once I threw up for over twelve hours, but they said: 'You've got nothing'", explains Shania. Physically, nothing is wrong with her. "It usually comes in the evening and that's why I can't be home alone anymore. I used to not want to live with my sister and my parents and now I really need someone to be by my side and only they can do that," says the 20-year-old.

After she too has done an exercise with the spiritual trainer, she remains skeptical: "Well, we'll see if it has helped. At the end of the day, it will go away at some point. I'm thinking positively!" If things improve significantly after the exercise, she will "definitely come to Bali once, twice or three times a year", says Shania with a laugh.

Davina flees from fire ceremony

She will probably have to do without her sister Davina, who is affected by a traditional exorcism ceremony for the Indonesian New Year: Monstrous ghostly figures are burned in a village and the residents throw burning coconuts at each other. "How can this be legal?" Davina is horrified by the ritual tradition, and the heavy smoke in particular really gets to her. "I have to go home, I'm going to get smoke inhalation," she says, holding her sweater in front of her mouth.

Carmen immediately realizes what's going on: "Of course I have to take Davina's fears seriously after the Porsche fire, so we're going to get lost now," she says.

Davina narrowly escaped disaster in May 2023: She was parking her father's Porsche in the garage when it suddenly exploded. Fortunately, Davina was unharmed, but was scared to death.

More videos from the department