"GTA 6" will not be released until next winter. Rockstar Games

Fans of "Grand Theft Auto" are used to a long wait. It has been more than a decade since "GTA V" was released. The sixth installment of the hit game has now been postponed again.

Martin Abgottspon

The eagerly awaited new game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series will not be released for at least another year after the next delay. Most recently, the games company Rockstar Games held out the prospect of a date at the end of May next year. Now it will be November 19, 2026.

The additional months will allow the game to be polished up further, it was explained. "GTA VI" is the next game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series. It is the first new installment since "GTA V" in 2013.

The head of Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, referred to the high expectations of players in an interview with the website "Gamesbeat". Take-Two shares fell by more than six percent in US after-hours trading. On Monday morning, it had already fallen by more than eight percent.

"GTA" set standards

"Grand Theft Auto" is one of the best-known video game series in the world and was first released in 1997. The special thing about the game is the enormous freedom it offers: the open game world can be freely explored, and there are numerous side tasks and activities outside of the main missions - from sports such as golf or tennis to car racing and leisure activities.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in a fictional version of the US metropolis of Miami. The trailer released so far features high-speed car rides, fast motorboats, beaches, weapons, crocodiles and many characters, including a protagonist named Lucia.