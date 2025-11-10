  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Patience is required Shares in free fall - "GTA 6" is postponed again

Martin Abgottspon

10.11.2025

"GTA 6" will not be released until next winter.
"GTA 6" will not be released until next winter.
Rockstar Games

Fans of "Grand Theft Auto" are used to a long wait. It has been more than a decade since "GTA V" was released. The sixth installment of the hit game has now been postponed again.

10.11.2025, 08:50

10.11.2025, 08:51

The eagerly awaited new game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series will not be released for at least another year after the next delay. Most recently, the games company Rockstar Games held out the prospect of a date at the end of May next year. Now it will be November 19, 2026.

For nostalgics. Do you remember these Playstation hits? My top 10 from 30 years

For nostalgicsDo you remember these Playstation hits? My top 10 from 30 years

The additional months will allow the game to be polished up further, it was explained. "GTA VI" is the next game in the "Grand Theft Auto" series. It is the first new installment since "GTA V" in 2013.

The head of Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive, Strauss Zelnick, referred to the high expectations of players in an interview with the website "Gamesbeat". Take-Two shares fell by more than six percent in US after-hours trading. On Monday morning, it had already fallen by more than eight percent.

"GTA" set standards

"Grand Theft Auto" is one of the best-known video game series in the world and was first released in 1997. The special thing about the game is the enormous freedom it offers: the open game world can be freely explored, and there are numerous side tasks and activities outside of the main missions - from sports such as golf or tennis to car racing and leisure activities.

Grand Theft Auto VI is set in a fictional version of the US metropolis of Miami. The trailer released so far features high-speed car rides, fast motorboats, beaches, weapons, crocodiles and many characters, including a protagonist named Lucia.

More from MyTech

"Posthumous insult to honor"Family drama surrounding Niki Lauda's legacy - accusations against widow

"Crime Scene" checkHow often do children kill their parents?

A setback just before the finish line. Kim Kardashian has failed her bar exam

A setback just before the finish lineKim Kardashian has failed her bar exam

Verena Altenberger in

Verena Altenberger in "Sturm kommt auf""Fascism has a different kind of cruelty in the village"

"Goodbye Germany" coupleGerman theology student has baby with ex-convict from the USA