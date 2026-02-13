"Overwhelmed": Sharon Stone briefly leaves the Vienna Opera Ball Panic attack: Sharon Stone was in tears on the red carpet of the Vienna Opera Ball. Image: dpa The Hollywood actress wore a fashionable Klimt-style creation. Image: dpa TV audience favorite Fran Drescher provides the glamour. Image: dpa The 68th Vienna Opera Ball as a glamorous celebration. Image: dpa "Overwhelmed": Sharon Stone briefly leaves the Vienna Opera Ball Panic attack: Sharon Stone was in tears on the red carpet of the Vienna Opera Ball. Image: dpa The Hollywood actress wore a fashionable Klimt-style creation. Image: dpa TV audience favorite Fran Drescher provides the glamour. Image: dpa The 68th Vienna Opera Ball as a glamorous celebration. Image: dpa

A gown à la Klimt, tears on the red carpet and a tuxedo that breaks the rules: which stars will make the Opera Ball shine this year. Star guest Stone needed a break.

No time? blue News summarizes for you She came and went again: Hollywood star Sharon Stone apparently found the reception at the Opera Ball in Vienna too much.

The actress suddenly burst into tears and had to leave the opera in a hurry for her hotel.

According to witnesses, Stone is said to have suffered a panic attack. Later, she sat back in her box beaming. Show more

The glittering hustle and bustle at the Vienna Opera Ball caused great emotion for Hollywood star Sharon Stone. "I'm a little overwhelmed," said the Hollywood actress ("Basic Instinct") in tears on the red carpet.

"It honestly took my breath away," she told the TV channel ORF. Immediately afterwards, she briefly returned to her hotel. Her host, confectionery entrepreneur Karl Guschlbauer, said that the desire to freshen up in the hotel after such emotions was completely understandable. Afterwards, Stone took her seat in her box again at the ball.

The actress said she was thrilled by the feeling of unity and cultural pride at the Austrian State Ball and spoke of a "sea of elegance". "It really is so beautiful. It's like one of those Technicolor movies I used to watch when I was little." Stone, who is also a painter, said she was confident she would create a motif inspired by the Opera Ball.

The 67-year-old appeared in a gown in the style of Viennese Art Nouveau painter Gustav Klimt, which the recently deceased star designer Valentino had once designed for her.

TV "Nanny" Fran Drescher breaks the dress code

Actress Fran Drescher ("The Nanny") also provided glamor. The TV audience favorite attended the event in a black ladies' tuxedo with jacket and skirt, thus defying the dress code that prescribes a floor-length ball gown for women.

Drescher recently played the mother of lead actor Timothée Chalamet in the multi-Oscar-nominated film "Marty Supreme".

This year's opening ceremony was designed with a lot of Broadway flair: for example, the "Maria" aria and the balcony scene from Leonard Bernstein's musical "West Side Story" were on the program.

A number of well-known faces from Germany were among the approximately 000 guests, including comedian Oliver Pocher with ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden or the front men of The BossHoss, Sascha Vollmer and Alec Völkel.

British aristocracy was also represented by Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer - the 33-year-old twins are nieces of Princess Diana, who died in an accident in 1997.

Guschlbauer the new Lugner?

With Stone's invitation, Guschlbauer wanted to signal that he wants to take on the role of the socialite Richard "Mörtel" Lugner, who died in 2024.

However, Guschlbauer said in advance that he wanted to set his own accents. For decades, Lugner had used the Opera Ball to sunbathe alongside stars, most of whom flew in from Hollywood.

Austria's former chancellor Sebastian Kurz was also among the guests. He had secured two boxes and invited a total of 36 friends and business partners, according to sources close to him. Kurz has been an entrepreneur since stepping down as chancellor in 2021.

Glass of champagne for 39 euros

The ball is considered the social highlight in Austria. A ticket costs 410 euros, the best boxes are available for 26,000 euros. Food and drink are also expensive.

Sausages with a roll or goulash soup cost 18 euros each, a glass of champagne 39 euros. Around 400 civilian and uniformed officers ensured the safety of the guests, including Austria's head of state Alexander Van der Bellen.

