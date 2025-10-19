Andrea Berg performed at "Schlagerboom" on Saturday, but unfortunately many fans were disappointed. Bodo Schackow/dpa

Spectacularly announced, rather soberly delivered: Andrea Berg's floating performance at the "Schlagerbooom" divided fans - and drew criticism.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite spectacular announcements, Andrea Berg caused disappointment at the "Schlagerbooom" in Dortmund - her floating stage performance was derided by fans as unspectacular.

Social media was full of comparisons with Helene Fischer's elaborate shows, which were much more impressive.

Despite strong performances by other stars such as Vincent Gross, Maite Kelly and the No Angels, Andrea Berg's performance remained the weakest moment of an otherwise celebrated evening of pop music. Show more

When Florian Silbereisen calls, the crème de la crème of pop music follows - as was the case yesterday, Saturday, in Dortmund's Westfalenhallen. The "Schlagerbooom" once again promised glitter, emotion and plenty of star power: Ben Zucker, Roland Kaiser, DJ Ötzi, Melissa Naschenweng - and Andrea Berg twice.

But it was the celebrated pop queen who caused an unexpected dip in the mood at the end of the evening, as reported by "Bunte ": Despite big announcements and spectacular promises, many fans were left disappointed.

Andrea Berg's big stage - and the small disappointment

Expectations were high, not least because of Andrea Berg herself. Shortly before her performance, she revealed on TV: "It's going to be spectacular. My knees are already shaking a little."

And indeed: during a hit medley, the singer floated above the audience on a rotating catwalk - without a safety belt. Sounds breathtaking? Not for everyone. Social media was full of mockery and criticism.

"So spectacularly announced - and then she floats just two meters above the ground?", mocked one user on X. Another asked smugly: "Did they borrow the stage from Helene?" Many compared the performance to Helene Fischer's shows - and thought so: Andrea Berg's performance remained pale.

So spektakulär angekündigt und dann schwebt Andrea Berg nur zwei Meter über dem Boden? Helene Fischer lacht. #Schlagerbooom — andy (@andytainer) October 18, 2025

An evening full of highs - and one glitch

The evening got off to a promising start. Vincent Gross set the mood right from the start, Maite Kelly heated things up with a spicy song and the No Angels got the hall boiling. Andy Borg, who was struggling with a sound problem, still managed to wow the audience.

When Florian Silbereisen then announced the "Schlager Queen", there was brief hope of a Helene Fischer moment - but in vain. Andrea Berg delivered, but she didn't ignite, according to "Bunte".

A performance that raises questions

Was the big "Schlagerbooom" moment just hot air in the end? For many fans, apparently yes. While some laugh at the exaggerated staging, others wonder whether Andrea Berg still lives up to her role as a show titan.

Incidentally, Helene Fischer herself was absent from this year's event - her ZDF Christmas show was canceled due to maternity leave. The broadcaster has already announced what will be shown instead on December 25.