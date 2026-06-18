Margrit Winter wowed audiences as Anne Bäbi Jowäger and Lady Macbeth – Gallery Margrit Winter with her husband Erwin Kohlund in 1949 in Carl Zuckmayer’s play “Katharina Knie,” photographed at the Cirkus Knie in Bern. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Revel) Image: Keystone In 1957, Margrit Winter received the Hans Reinhart Ring, awarded for the first time, for outstanding acting achievements. The award was presented to her in person by Hans Reinhart at the Stadttheater Winterthur. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Jules Vogt) Image: Keystone Margrit Winter wowed audiences as Anne Bäbi Jowäger and Lady Macbeth – Gallery Margrit Winter with her husband Erwin Kohlund in 1949 in Carl Zuckmayer’s play “Katharina Knie,” photographed at the Cirkus Knie in Bern. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Revel) Image: Keystone In 1957, Margrit Winter received the Hans Reinhart Ring, awarded for the first time, for outstanding acting achievements. The award was presented to her in person by Hans Reinhart at the Stadttheater Winterthur. (KEYSTONE/PHOTOPRESS-ARCHIV/Jules Vogt) Image: Keystone

She was at home not only in Swiss folk films but also on stage in major roles from world literature: Starting in the 1940s, Margrit Winter was one of Switzerland’s most popular actresses for 30 years. She passed away 25 years ago.

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Margrit Winter, born on November 13, 1917, in Basel, grew up in Lucerne. Her parents ran a textile trading company, and she completed an apprenticeship as a seamstress.

But Winter’s true passion lay elsewhere: in 1934, she began performing with the “Luzerner Spielleute,” a troupe led by director and playwright Oskar Eberle. The amateur theater troupe, which still exists today, focused primarily on folk plays and Passion plays. In 1939, Winter was hired by the Truppentheater.

A Fan Favorite Thanks to Her Role as Vreneli

In 1941, the up-and-coming actress rose to sudden fame. She played the female lead, Vreneli, in Hans Trommer’s film adaptation of Gottfried Keller’s *Romeo and Juliet in the Village*. Erwin Kohlund played Sali.

Writer Max Frisch was impressed by Winter. He attested that she had “that certain something” for the role of Vreneli. In 1997, film critic Martin Schlappner explained Winter’s success as Vreneli on SRF’s “Schweiz aktuell” by noting that she had moved audiences of the time with her erotic charisma combined with a sense of chastity.

In contrast to the film, the real-life on-screen couple Winter and Kohlund had a happy ending when they married in 1943. They remained a couple until Erwin’s death in 1992. Their son Christian (“Die Schwarzwaldklinik,” “Der Zürich-Krimi”) and daughter Franziska also pursued acting careers.

With Rühmann and Fröbe in front of the camera

Winter was cast in numerous Swiss films, particularly in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including Leopold Lindtberg’s “Marie-Louise” and Kurt Früh’s “Bäckerei Zürrer” and “Dällebach Kari.” In “Es geschah am helllichten Tag,” she starred alongside Heinz Rühmann, Gert Fröbe, and Heinrich Gretler.

Winter became particularly popular through Franz Schnyder’s Heimatfilms: Together with her husband, Erwin Kohlund, she starred in the Gotthelf adaptations *Die Käserei in der Vehfreude*, *Anne Bäbi Jowäger*, and *Geld und Geist*.

Winter also pursued a career on stage. Following her success in the Gottfried Keller adaptation, she made her debut as a professional actress at the Städtebundtheater Biel-Solothurn, as noted in the “Theaterlexikon der Schweiz.” Oskar Wälterlin brought her to the Theater Basel and then to the Schauspielhaus Zürich; this was followed by engagements at other Swiss theaters as well as in Germany.

Awarded the Hans Reinhart Ring

Winter often played major roles in the theater canon, including Margarethe in Goethe’s “Faust,” Lady Macbeth in Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” and the leading roles in Schiller’s “Maria Stuart” and Brecht’s “Mother Courage.” In 1957, she received the highest honor in Swiss theater, the Hans Reinhart Ring. This was followed in 1961 by the City of Lucerne’s Art Prize.

During the 1960s, Winter’s star seemed to fade. The younger generation of film directors showed no interest in her, and she was also given fewer opportunities at the Schauspielhaus. “The roles just passed her by,” Winter said in 1998 on Radio SRF’s program “Persönlich.”

Second Career in the Independent Theater Scene

Winter accepted the reality of the situation and turned her back on the stage. In 1984, together with her husband, she made her comeback in the independent theater scene, specifically with the theater group “Il Soggetto,” which her daughter Franziska had founded.

“It was like a renaissance,” Winter told the Swiss arts and culture service on the occasion of her 80th birthday, referring to her new role. “My husband and I were able to break new ground once again.” She particularly valued the freedom to shape her work for the theater.

Winter made her last major appearance in 1998 at the Ballenberg Open-Air Theater in the play “Der Drache.” She died on June 18, 2001, at the age of 83, at her home in Stäfa, Zurich. A year later, she was posthumously awarded the Armin Ziegler Foundation’s Honorary Prize for her life’s work.