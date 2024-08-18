According to Channing Tatum, singer Taylor Swift is a good cook. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Taylor Swift can not only sing, but also cook incomparably well, at least according to Channing Tatum. The actor raves about Swift's cooking skills in an interview.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Taylor Swift can not only write songs, sing and perform like an athlete, she can also cook like no other.

According to actor Channing Tatum: "What's beautiful and frustrating is that she can cook any three-Michelin-star dish."

The "Magic Mike" star attended the Eras Tour last summer. Show more

Channing Tatum (44) reveals another talent of pop star Taylor Swift (34) in an interview with SiriusXM as part of the promo tour for his new movie "Blink Twice".

The actor has been a true Swiftie since August 2023. The reason for his newfound enthusiasm for the US singer was when he attended an Eras Tour concert last summer with his eleven-year-old daughter Everly.

At the time, the "Magic Mike" star was wearing a shirt that his daughter had designed for him. On it were the words: "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me." Swift's lyrics to the song "Anti-Hero" in an adapted version.

In August 2023, Channing Tatum became a Swiftie when he attended the Eras Tour. Instagram/gayleking

After his Swift experience, Tatum raved about the concert on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" this July: "In a three-hour-plus show... I challenge any triathlete who's a champion to do what she does on stage. After that, I was a fan-fan," said the actor.

Taylor Swift spoils her friends with Michelin-starred cuisine

But performing on stage is not all Swift is good at, according to Tatum. In an interview with SiriusXM, he also raves about her cooking skills. Because, as the 44-year-old revealed on Fallon: "I know her a little bit personally now and she's really normal and sweet."

There may have already been an invitation or two for dinner at Swift's home. Tatum tells SiriusXM: "What's nice and also frustrating - she can just cook any three-Michelin-star Italian dish."

📹| Channing Tatum shares what a great cook Taylor is while being the biggest star on the planet



“But what’s beautiful and also frustrating she can also just cook a random three star Michelin, Italian meal.” pic.twitter.com/uyL6zgRz14 — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) August 17, 2024

Swift not only delivers for her fans on stage, but also for her guests in the kitchen. "She's like, 'What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.' And then we suddenly say: 'Italian'. And then she just whips up a risotto," says Tatum with pure enthusiasm.

And what's more, Swift would continue talking to her friends while she was cooking.

"Warm, warm pop tarts"

One specialty that the "Karma" performer is particularly good at is "homemade pop tarts". Tatum already praised these on Jimmy Fallon's show.

"She cooks you dinner and whips it up with no problem. Like homemade pop tarts. Like warm, warm Pop-Tarts", the actor said on the "Tonight Show".

