Kiki Maeder on the most emotional moments on "Happy Day": "The people we accompany show me again and again what we can achieve, how much hope we give - that gives an incredible amount back." Oscar Alessio

The moving stories on "Happy Day" don't leave presenter Kiki Maeder cold either. In this interview, she explains how she sets herself apart, why she sometimes cries - and what gives her strength.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kiki Maeder talks openly about how the emotional fates on "Happy Day" weigh on her and how she sometimes can't hold back her tears.

Despite the challenges, she has learned to set herself apart and work through her experiences as part of a team so that she doesn't take everything home with her.

The positive changes in the lives of those affected and their hope have given her the motivation to keep going for 18 years. Show more

Kiki Maeder puts aside her laptop and the schedule for the next "Happy Day" program. blue News meets the SRF presenter in the lobby of a luxury hotel in Zurich's Seefeld district. A firm handshake, an open look, she is immediately present. Maeder comes across as approachable. That is her trademark - and her job. On the show, people confide in her their most intimate stories and the hardest blows of fate. This is before the "Happy Day" remodeling crew sets about renovating their homes.

These are stories that leave their mark on her.

A conversation about emotions, difficult renovations - and probably the most touching Saturday evening show in Switzerland.

You and your team build homes for people who have suffered severe strokes of fate - often involving illness or death. How do you manage to stay positive?

Kiki Maeder: To be honest, I don't always manage that. There are moments when it just gets too much - I really have to swallow or look away for a moment. But I try to stay strong for the people, because at that moment it's about them and not about me.

About the person Christina "Kiki" Maeder (1981) is a presenter, actress, keynote speaker and trainer for performance and media skills. After training as an actress, she appeared in film and TV productions and worked in PR and communications for several years. She has been in front of the camera for SRF since 2012. She is known to a wide audience primarily through the program "Happy Day", where she has been accompanying renovations since 2013. She also hosts events and founded her own communications agency in 2013. She is a mother of two and lives in the canton of Zurich.

When was the most difficult time for you to keep your composure - is there a specific example?

Of course there are those moments - especially during renovations. Sometimes I can't hold back the tears. But I think that's allowed. In the end, it's my job to give people support - not to sympathize with them. For example, when a young girl lost her mother and we remodeled the apartment for her and her grandmother.

During Corona, you said in an interview with "Faces and Stories", you don't know how much longer you can keep it up. When was it too much?

It wasn't quite like that ... After my first shoots around 13 years ago, I asked myself how I could manage to deal with all these blows of fate myself.

Why did you still decide to carry on in the end?

As I said, I never questioned whether to stop or carry on. The people we support show me again and again what we can achieve, how much hope we give - that gives an incredible amount back.

Kiki Maeder with her remodeling team colleague and architect Andrin Schweizer. SRF

How do you manage not to take the difficult fates home with you?

I have learned to consciously switch off. That was a process. I used to take a lot more with me, but now I try to draw clearer boundaries.

What specifically helps you in such moments?

We talk about it as a team - that helps me a lot because we can classify and process the experience together.

I often experience that people show impressive strength and confidence despite their difficult fates and deal with their situation in an amazingly positive way. That's something I can learn a lot from myself. I also stay in contact with some of them and see how their lives develop.

Which story has made the biggest impression on you in "Happy Day"?

There isn't just one - it's rather the many encounters with people who maintain their confidence despite difficult fates. This attitude impresses me anew every time.

Do you have an example?

One of the first stories was about a girl called Saphira, who had leukemia herself - and still wanted a garden shed for her parents. That gets under your skin: a sick child doesn't think about herself, but about her parents - and you don't know how it will turn out. I still keep in touch with her and her sisters from time to time to see how they are doing. And the best thing is that today she is a healthy girl.

Do people often remain part of your life after the show?

In part, yes. It's very nice to see how they get on.

You are constantly surrounded by renovations - do you also feel like changing something in your private life?

(laughs) Not always. There's definitely a part of me that just wants peace and stability.

Do you still take home ideas from the renovations with Happy Day architect Andrin Schweizer?

Yes, especially from Andrin Schweizer - he's a genius at what he does. It blows my socks off every time how he rethinks spaces and finds completely surprising solutions. For example, when a cramped, angled apartment is suddenly transformed into an open, bright living space that completely changes people's everyday lives. I don't have this spatial imagination myself - so I admire it all the more.

What can he do that others can't?

He has a keen sense for people and is courageous, especially when it comes to colors. You yourself are often rather cautious, sticking to white or neutral tones. But he shows how much a room gains when you dare to do something. I definitely learned that from him. I've also started to try out more and use colors more consciously. That immediately changes the mood of a room.

"Happy Day" show from February 17, 2024: Presenter Kiki Maeder and architect Andrin Schweizer are involved in the renovation of the Volta men's boarding house in Lucerne. Maeder says of her colleague: "He's a genius at what he does. It blows my socks off every time how he rethinks spaces and comes up with completely surprising solutions." SRF

After 18 years at "Happy Day", what is the best thing about this job for you?

Seeing how something really changes for someone. A recent example is the Tschanz family's renovation: the old farmhouse was full of obstacles for the family of seven - especially for the sick father - and a lot had accumulated over the years. We were able to help them clear out and arrange the rooms so that the father could move around safely again. That was a huge relief for the whole family and gave them the impetus to tackle other things too. That moment when hope returns - it's priceless.

The next episode of "Happy Day" airs on Saturday, April 11, at 8:10 pm on SRF 1. The guests are Sandra Studer, Veronica Fusaro, Stress and Zian, while Team Kiki Maeder and Andrin Schweizer devote themselves to a special house renovation for the Tschanz family from Rorschacherberg (SG), who have five children and whose father suffers from a serious neurological illness.

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