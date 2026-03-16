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Autumn Durald Arkapaw She is the first woman to win the cinematography Oscar

dpa

16.3.2026 - 06:39

First woman to win a Cinematography Oscar: Autumn Durald Arkapaw
First woman to win a Cinematography Oscar: Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the first woman to win the award for cinematography.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the first woman to win the award for cinematography.

Image: dpa

First woman to win a Cinematography Oscar: Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Autumn Durald Arkapaw on stage at the Oscars in the Dolby Theatre.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw on stage at the Oscars in the Dolby Theatre.

Image: dpa

First woman to win a Cinematography Oscar: Autumn Durald Arkapaw
First woman to win a Cinematography Oscar: Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the first woman to win the award for cinematography.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw is the first woman to win the award for cinematography.

Image: dpa

First woman to win a Cinematography Oscar: Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Autumn Durald Arkapaw on stage at the Oscars in the Dolby Theatre.

Autumn Durald Arkapaw on stage at the Oscars in the Dolby Theatre.

Image: dpa

For the first time, a woman wins the Oscar for best cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw impresses with dark images in a vampire film that offers more than just horror.

DPA

16.03.2026, 06:39

16.03.2026, 07:46

Autumn Durald Arkapaw has become the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Cinematography.

The 46-year-old was honored in Hollywood for her work on the vampire southern drama "Blood & Sinners" by director Ryan Coogler.

In her acceptance speech, Durald Arkapaw asked all the women in the room to stand up. "It is a great honor for me to be here. I want all the women in the room to stand up, because I feel like I wouldn't be here without you," she said.

Durald Arkapaw has already made history when she became the first Woman of Color to be nominated for the award last month. "I've always wanted to make great movies," Durald Arkapaw said in an interview with The New York Times. "We don't see movies made like this, by people who look like us, in this format. The stakes were high for all of us."

16 nominations for "Sinners"

The film with the original title "Sinners" entered the race as an Oscar favorite and with a record number of 16 nominations. In the end, it won five awards, including Best Original Screenplay and Best Film Music. "Sinners" is an unusual vampire genre mix that revolves around racism, freedom and identity, underpinned by blues and folk music.

Scandal-free Oscar ceremony.

Scandal-free Oscar ceremony"One Battle After Another" triumphs, Barbra Streisand is moved - and Timothée Chalamet comes away empty-handed

Durald Arkapaw has already worked with director Coogler on the sci-fi action film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever".

More videos from the department

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Scandal-free Oscar ceremony"One Battle After Another" triumphs, Barbra Streisand is moved - and Timothée Chalamet comes away empty-handed

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