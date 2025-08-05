Marisa Burger was a cult figure in the role of police secretary Miriam Stockl. Imago Images

Series change for the "Rosenheim Cops": Following Marisa Burger's departure, Sarah Thonig will take over the reception desk at police headquarters from season 26.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Actress Marisa Burger is leaving the hit series "Rosenheim Cops" after more than 20 years.

Her successor will be Sarah Thonig, previously known as Christin Lange in the reception team.

The change in cast can be seen from the 26th season on ZDF and ORF. Show more

There will be a personnel change in the popular early evening series "Die Rosenheim-Cops": Marisa Burger, who played the role of secretary Miriam Stockl for over two decades, is leaving the series after the 25th season. As reported by kurier.at and others, actress Sarah Thonig will take over the vacant position from the season after next.

The 33-year-old has long been known to fans of the series: She has been part of the ensemble as Christin Lange since 2014 and can be seen at the reception desk of the police headquarters. In the new role, her character now takes over the central secretary position and thus becomes part of the heart of the series.

ZDF: "Convinced with her fresh style"

In a statement, the ZDF editorial team praised Thonig's development in the series: "Sarah has been part of our ensemble since 2014 and has won over the audience with her authentic, fresh manner." The change of roles opens up new dramaturgical possibilities, which will be told "with great attention to detail and the usual humor".

Marisa Burger will still be seen in the 25th season, which will be broadcast from October 7. For many viewers, her character is inextricably linked with the iconic phrase "Es gabat a Leich!". The official statement says: "It is with great gratitude that we say goodbye to Marisa Burger, who as Miriam Stockl was the heart of the Rosenheim police secretariat for more than two decades."