A young she-wolf is stuck in a canal near Verona - exhausted and at the mercy of the current. A spectacular rescue operation begins for the fire department and vets.

Leana Bachmann

An unusual animal rescue is causing a stir in northern Italy: In the region around Verona, a young she-wolf gets caught in an artificial canal and is unable to free herself due to the strong current.

An unusual operation for the fire department

The incident also sheds light on the return of wolves in Italy. The video explainer explains why the animals are reappearing more frequently there and how the young she-wolf was rescued.

