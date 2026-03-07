  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Wild animal in acute distress She-wolf stuck in a canal - spectacular rescue near Verona

Leana Bachmann

7.3.2026

A young she-wolf is stuck in a canal near Verona - exhausted and at the mercy of the current. A spectacular rescue operation begins for the fire department and vets.

07.03.2026, 14:05

An unusual animal rescue is causing a stir in northern Italy: In the region around Verona, a young she-wolf gets caught in an artificial canal and is unable to free herself due to the strong current.

An unusual operation for the fire department

The incident also sheds light on the return of wolves in Italy. The video explainer explains why the animals are reappearing more frequently there and how the young she-wolf was rescued.

More from the department

More on the topic

Wildlife. Migratory wolf swims through Lake Lucerne

WildlifeMigratory wolf swims through Lake Lucerne

Bern study shows. More team spirit in the head: Why dogs think differently than wolves

Bern study showsMore team spirit in the head: Why dogs think differently than wolves