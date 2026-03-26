US actor Shia LaBeouf is known for his escapades. (archive picture) Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/dpa

Shia LaBeouf is once again in the headlines - and again it's about scandals, not his roles. What's going on with the former Hollywood shooting star?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shia LaBeouf became famous for films such as Transformers, Heart of Steel, Indiana Jones and many more.

But in recent years, he has attracted attention above all with his problematic behavior. For example, in his relationship with musician FKA Twigs.

But in the last two months, his behavior seems to have reached a new low. Show more

Shia LaBeouf has been one of the defining faces of Hollywood for years. He became famous with blockbusters such as Transformers, Indiana Jones, Heart of Steel and Disturbia. However, the actor is not currently causing a stir with new film projects, but once again because of his off-screen behavior.

In the past, he has repeatedly been in court - sometimes for drunkenness, sometimes for assault, sometimes for harassment, sometimes for theft. And he always seemed to get away with it. At least in Hollywood.

Shia LaBeouf's problematic behavior first received widespread attention in 2020, when British musician FKA Twigs announced that she was suing the actor for sexual assault, battery and mental cruelty. In an interview with the "New York Times", she said that she went through the worst time of her life during the relationship. According to reports, the two were a couple from 2018 to 2019.

The musician FKA Twigs. (Archive image) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/dpa

Shortly afterwards, another ex-girlfriend of the now 39-year-old came forward: singer Sia. "I was emotionally hurt by Shia, a pathological liar who lured me into a cheating relationship. I believe he is very sick and I sympathize with him AND his victims," she wrote on Twitter at the time. LaBeouf has always denied the allegations.

FKA Twigs has filed another lawsuit against LaBeouf

In July 2025, it was announced that FKA Twigs and Shia LaBeouf had settled their legal dispute. Both declared that they had reached an out-of-court settlement. The settlement finally closed the case, as the musician had withdrawn her lawsuit.

All's well that ends well? No. In March 2026, the musician filed another lawsuit against her ex-partner, according toVariety. She is defending herself against a confidentiality clause in the settlement that the two had reached in 2025 after her lawsuit.

According to her lawyers, this clause violates a Californian law that prohibits confidentiality agreements in cases of sexual abuse. FKA Twigs also accuses LaBeouf of intimidating her for speaking out publicly about her work with organizations for abuse victims.

The turbulent relationship with Mia Goth

LaBeouf was most recently in a relationship with actress Mia Goth. The couple met in 2013. It was the beginning of a highly turbulent on-off relationship. A video that went public in 2015 showed the two of them in a heated argument. A year later, they tied the knot in Las Vegas, but the marriage was never officially recognized and ended after two years. In 2018, LaBeouf's spokesperson confirmed the separation.

Two years later, LaBeouf and Goth appeared together again, this time with their wedding rings. In 2022, the actress gave birth to their daughter Isabel.

Mia Goth and Shia LaBeouf had a turbulent relationship for years (archive photo) Soeren Stache/dpa

But now the two are said to have split up for good. "Mia and Shia are no longer together and haven't been for some time," a source told Daily Mail, "Mia broke up with him because his behavior became increasingly erratic and the constant arguments were unbearable for her. A reconciliation is considered unlikely," the source continued.

After the break-up, the actor is said to have moved to New Orleans - apparently the trigger for the latest tensions and the start of the arguments in recent weeks.

The escalation in New Orleans

On February 17, 2026, the actor was arrested during Mardi Gras celebrations - the height of the carnival season. The charge: two counts of minor assault following an incident in a bar in the famous party metropolis.

According to a police report, the actor also repeatedly hurled homophobic insults at several people. According to the report, which is available to the AP news agency, LaBeouf is said to have been "angry and aggressive throughout the evening" in a bar near the historic French Quarter and hit several people with his fist.

Hollywood actor Shia LaBeouf pinned to the ground during Mardi Gras after allegedly punching bar customers while partying.



“Chill the f**k out!”



The actor was seen shirtless on the ground as a man hit him before holding him down.



He was later arrested and charged with… pic.twitter.com/4fr4HMHIWN — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) February 18, 2026

Well-known local entertainer Jeffrey Damnit told the AP he was one of those attacked. LaBeouf "just lost it". The actor had pushed him backwards at the bar, hurled homophobic insults at him and threatened to kill him.

Damnit, who was wearing eye make-up and lipstick, suspects that his appearance was the trigger for the attack. "It was kind of something that upset him, made him angry," Damnit explained. "This guy wants me dead because I'm wearing make-up."

Homophobic remarks

A video shows the shirtless LaBeouf pushing one person to the ground and punching another in the face. Damnit and others present held the actor down until the police arrived.

In another recording captured by Damnit, LaBeouf can be seen looking into the camera and apparently muttering a homophobic slur as he is led away by officers. According to the police report, he is said to have repeated the statement several times during the entire arrest.

"These faggots put me in jail," LaBeouf said, according to the report, telling officers he was Catholic. "I didn't push nobody, I didn't touch nobody," the actor told New Orleans police officers in the video, which was captured by Damnit.

In the early morning hours of Feb. 18, LaBeouf wrote "free me" on X. The actor was later released and charged with two counts of assault.

"I think I have a Napoleon complex"

At the beginning of March, LaBeouf spoke about the incident for the first time in an interview on the YouTube format "Channel 5 with Andrew Callaghan". In it, he was self-critical, but also defiant.

He admits that his behavior was unacceptable, but rejects a court-ordered drug or alcohol detox. "Does that mean I have to go back to rehab? I don't want that. I don't think that's where my answers lie," says LaBeouf.

The actor reportedly entered inpatient treatment in early 2021 following serious allegations from his ex-partner FKA Twigs.

Following his arrest, a judge set certain bail conditions for the actor, which he must fulfill immediately. He is to undergo therapy for drug abuse, take part in a drug control program and post bail of 100,000 US dollars, as reported by several media outlets such as the Guardian.

However, instead of an alcohol problem, the 39-year-old sees completely different causes for his repeated outbursts, he has now revealed on YouTube. "I don't think I have a drinking problem," he explained in the interview. "I think I have a Napoleon complex. It's more to do with my anger and my ego than drinking."

Outburst of anger in Rome

The actor actually wanted to attract attention with his projects after the last incident, but just a few weeks later his behavior is back on the agenda: he had an angry outburst in Rome at the end of March. Once again, LaBeouf was filmed having an outburst in public.

In the video, the actor is sitting at a table outside a restaurant, with a woman at the next table. At first it looks as if he is talking to her, but suddenly he shouts "F*** off!" and then stares at her in silence.

The woman reacts calmly and remains seated. It is not entirely clear whether he is addressing the woman or another person nearby. Shortly afterwards, Shia LaBeouf picks up a bottle and takes a swig before the recording ends.

🚨SHOCKING: Actor Shia LaBeouf was seen shouting "Fuck off" at a woman seated right next to him in Rome. pic.twitter.com/vd3gDcsGS9 — postman 🪩 (@postman002) March 22, 2026

Shortly afterwards, another video shows him walking up and down the street, shouting loudly and looking increasingly upset, while passers-by walk past unperturbed. In between, he picks up an object from the ground and continues on his way.

A video had previously emerged from a hotel in Rome in which Shia LaBeouf can only be seen in his underwear. In it, he loudly asks other guests to give him a light for a cigarette and appears increasingly irritated.

Shia LaBeouf rambles in Rome hotel lobby in his underwear while demanding matches to light a cigarette.



“Come on bro give me a f***ing match.”



The ‘Transformers’ star appeared furious as he demanded hotel staff light up his cigarette.



It comes weeks after he was arrested… pic.twitter.com/rPJ7ZpaKlb — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) March 18, 2026

The consequences of the actor's Roman outbursts are not yet known. One thing is certain, however: Shia LaBeouf was once considered one of the most promising shooting stars in Hollywood, but now he seems to have fallen into a turbulent downward spiral.