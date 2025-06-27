Done, ciao: "G&G" gets the plug pulled "The show was constantly under fire - the sword of Damocles was constantly hanging over us": Jennifer Bosshard on the end of "G&G". Here with TV colleague Michel Birri. Image: zVg "G&G" host Michel Birri: "There were people who told me that G&G was like a keyhole for them - a glimpse into the world of culture". Image: zVg Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri have new plans following the end of the TV celebrity magazine. First, they will take a breather - and digest the end of the show. Image: zVg Jennifer Bosshard will soon be a mother for the first time, after which she has various event jobs. Michel Birri plays in "Räuber Hotzenplotz" at the Bernhard Theater in Zurich and also hosts events. Image: zVg Done, ciao: "G&G" gets the plug pulled "The show was constantly under fire - the sword of Damocles was constantly hanging over us": Jennifer Bosshard on the end of "G&G". Here with TV colleague Michel Birri. Image: zVg "G&G" host Michel Birri: "There were people who told me that G&G was like a keyhole for them - a glimpse into the world of culture". Image: zVg Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri have new plans following the end of the TV celebrity magazine. First, they will take a breather - and digest the end of the show. Image: zVg Jennifer Bosshard will soon be a mother for the first time, after which she has various event jobs. Michel Birri plays in "Räuber Hotzenplotz" at the Bernhard Theater in Zurich and also hosts events. Image: zVg

After the end of "G&G", Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri tell blue News about the encounters that shaped them, why it hurts to say goodbye - and why standing still is not an option.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the end of "G&G", Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri look back on their formative time on the SRF format with melancholy, but also with confidence for the future.

Despite uncertainties and changes, both have new plans: Bosshard will continue to present and is planning further training, Birri will act in theater and remain active in radio.

They also tell blue News which "G&G" interview was their most emotional. Show more

What was your first thought when you heard about the cancellation?

Jennifer Bosshard: My first thought was: "Ah, I knew it". Ever since I started as an intern at G&G eight years ago, there was always talk of a possible cancellation. The show was constantly under fire - the sword of Damocles was constantly hanging over us. We survived several rounds of austerity and even the No Billag initiative. We were actively involved in the rejection together with cultural professionals. Sure, it hurts, but we don't want to moan. We want to honor what we achieved with our team.

Michel Birri: I thought: "Shit, can this be happening?" But it was also clear to me: don't sink now - look forward.

Which encounter touched you the most during "Faces&Stories"?

Bosshard: That's a difficult question. We had a guest in every program, and they were totally different - from the Federal Councillor and jetsetter to the sportsman and the actor - the range is huge. One wow moment was my interview with the then Federal Councillor Simonetta Sommaruga on International Women's Day in Bern. I was able to talk to her about the situation of women in Switzerland, which was a big highlight for me.

Birri: For me, it was the interview with Pamina on World Downs Syndrome Day. She is the daughter of one of our employees. Talking to children is not easy, but my experience in children's television meant I was well prepared. Pamina took the studio by storm - relaxed, warm and touching. The feedback from the audience was also overwhelming.

Bosshard: And your interview with Jacqueline Badran? (laughs)

Birri: Yes, I had palpitations and respect. You know her from the media. We were talking about her book and not about politics. That went quite well.

Jennifer Bosshard, you even interviewed Brad Pitt at the Berlinale. A dream for many. What was that like?

Bosshard: It was a struggle. Hundreds of journalists from all over the world wanted to talk to him. You don't get an interview slot - you have to assert yourself. I had to wait a very long time. Then I had to shout on the carpet, fight and use my elbows. I knew I couldn't go back to the editorial office without an interview, otherwise I'd get a reprimand. Yes, I did it and was really proud.

Will your podcast "b&b" now be a kind of "G&G" spin-off?

Birri: For now, it's time for a summer break - we need a vacation. Then we'll look further. We're open to anything and the response has been good.

Bosshard: It would then be more about us thematically. We are both more than just "G&G". We both have a few other interests.

Did you supposedly launch your podcast without consulting the SRF bosses?

Bosshard: That's not quite true. We discussed it with our direct superiors, just not with the top management.

Are you afraid of falling into a hole after the lights go out in the "G&G" studio?

Birri: If it were November instead of summer, it would probably be much harder. As it is, it's actually okay: you can meet people, go to open-air festivals - that takes your mind off things. The hole might come later. I'm still working at the radio station, there are still a few events coming up. We present talks and events. I will miss the team the most. I'm a sociable person, I need people around me. Maybe I'll prepare my event moderations in a co-working space in future - who knows.

Bosshard: I'm busy with a thousand other things at the moment: I'm pregnant, I'm running - I don't have any time at all. And I'm in a good position, continuing to host events. What will certainly come is a certain melancholy about saying goodbye.

Michel Birri, you say in the podcast that you find it difficult to deal with change. How are you doing now?

Birri: Still bad, because I'm a creature of habit. I've been skiing in Davos for years, I've lived in Baden for ages, I always order the same thing from Thai. But I'm good at suppressing things (laughs).

Bosshard: Not my favorite topic either. But I try to make sense of change. Complaining doesn't help. Trust in life - there's not just one way.

Have you ever missed the sense of purpose in "G&G"?

Bosshard: Not at all. We were in the studio and in dialog with people - I was able to learn something from every conversation. That was so valuable and wonderful. A real privilege. I didn't miss it at all.

Birri: There were people who told me that G&G was like a keyhole for them - a glimpse into the world of culture. A woman in the Bernhard Theater once told me: Thanks to you, I discovered theater for myself and now go to events much more often.

What are you planning for the future?

Birri: I'm taking part in "Räuber Hotzenplotz" in the fall - seven performances. We'll see how much text I get, I don't have the script yet. Maybe theater suits me.

Bosshard: I had a bit of a crisis at first - pregnant and without a permanent job. But I already have new jobs after maternity leave. And I'm planning further training. I'm currently clarifying what exactly with SRF.

A kind of retrospective with the best G&G moments? For example, will we see the legendary scene with Bellers-Cüpli scandal again?

Birri: No, we've already shown that in the anniversary program. I don't want to give too much away, let yourself be surprised. It's worth it!

More videos on the topic