Married since 2012: Bushido and his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi. (archive picture) Fabian Sommer/dpa

Rapper Bushido and his wife Anna-Maria Ferchichi are going through a difficult phase. The mother of seven announced on Instagram that the couple have not been living together for some time - but are keeping in close contact.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Anna-Maria Ferchichi confirmed on Instagram that she and Bushido have taken a break from their relationship.

The couple are currently living separately, but continue to spend a lot of time with their seven children.

The influencer describes the situation as a "new reality" that they are both slowly growing into. Show more

Anna-Maria Ferchichi has confirmed the rumors that have been circulating for weeks with an open statement. In her Instagram story, she writes that the marriage has "entered a difficult phase". They both felt the need to take a step back in order to "see things more clearly".

She continues: "Many of you see us as a model couple and idealize our story. But even a house that looks perfect from the outside can develop small cracks over time."

For the sake of the family, it is now about finding a new way of living together. She expressly emphasizes that she and Bushido continue to spend a lot of time together. The focus is on their seven children.

Professionally closely connected - privately at a distance

Bushido and Anna-Maria Ferchichi had been married since 2012. In addition to their family life, they appeared together in front of the camera in several reality formats and marketed projects as a married couple.

It was recently announced that the rapper wants to give up his residence in Dubai and move to Munich. It is unclear whether the move is related to the current situation.

In her statement, Ferchichi makes it clear that this is not a definitive end. Rather, it is about finding out "how we can continue as a family".

However, the news comes as a surprise to fans of the couple - partly because they have long presented their family life in a decidedly united manner.