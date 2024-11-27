Rocker Marilyn Manson drops lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood. (archive photo) Image: Keystone

For years, shock rocker Marilyn Manson made headlines mainly with lawsuits. Several women made allegations of abuse. Manson accused an ex-girlfriend of defamation - without success.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Controversial US shock rocker Marilyn Manson has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his former partner Evan Rachel Wood.

As part of the settlement, Manson must apparently pay the actress around 327,000 dollars to cover her legal fees.

In a lawsuit filed in 2022, Manson accused Wood and her girlfriend Illma Gore of publicly portraying him as a rapist and abuser and encouraging other women to make allegations against him Show more

Controversial US shock rocker Marilyn Manson (55) has dropped a defamation lawsuit against his former partner Evan Rachel Wood (37). As part of the settlement, Manson will have to pay the actress around 327,000 dollars to cover her legal fees, US portals reported, citing court documents.

His attempt to "silence and intimidate" Wood had failed, according to a statement from her legal team, as reported by "Rolling Stone" magazine. Manson's lawyer, on the other hand, wrote in a statement that his client was happy to drop the lawsuit in order to close this chapter of his life.

Long court battle

Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, filed the lawsuit in Los Angeles in 2022. In it, he accused Wood and her girlfriend Illma Gore of publicly portraying him as a rapist and abuser and encouraging other women to make allegations against him. Manson claimed that this had damaged his career. He demanded damages in an undisclosed amount. Last year, a judge rejected the claim in large part, and the musician then appealed.

Wood had accused her ex-boyfriend of years of "horrific" abuse in an Instagram post in February 2021. The singer immediately denied this at the time. Other women subsequently brought allegations or lawsuits against Manson, accusing him of sexual or other forms of violence. Some of these court cases have since been settled, others are still ongoing.

New album

Musically, Manson has been quiet in recent years, but the rock singer recently returned with a new album. "One Assassination Under God - Chapter 1", his first record in four years, was released last week.

dpa