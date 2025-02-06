G&G Awards 2023: Award ceremony on January 20, 2024 with Joel Grolimund, Tanya König, Jennifer Bosshard and Michel Birri (from left to right). SRF/Gian Vaitl

The end of "Gesichter&Geschichten" has triggered many reactions. Many Swiss celebrities are appalled by SRF's decision - the reactions of blue News readers are mixed. An overview.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you SRF is making another cost-cutting move. The well-known celebrity show "Faces & Stories" is being axed.

20 people lose their jobs.

Swiss personalities are shocked by the end of "G&G" and have spoken out on social media. They include Pascal Ulli, Denise Biellmann and Linda Fäh. Show more

This shock is likely to reverberate for a long time: On Wednesday, SRF announced the end of the celebrity show "Faces & Stories" as of summer 2025. 20 employees will lose their jobs.

The decision was communicated to the editorial team shortly before the announcement. SRF had previously spoken of a "longer summer break".

The end of "G&G" has provoked many reactions. Numerous Swiss celebrities have reacted on social media.

Denise Biellmann: "I am shocked and sad"

Figure skating legend Denise Biellmann has commented on Instagram. She writes: "So sad that the only people magazine in Switzerland is being discontinued and will only be broadcasting until the end of June. Shocked and saddened by this decision."

Denise Biellmann comments on the end of "G&G" on Instagram. Screenshot Instagram

Actor Pascal Ulli ("Der Goalie bi ig") also cannot understand the decision. He writes on social media: "I am shocked and sad and wish you all the best from the bottom of my heart."

Pascal Ulli is also annoyed. Instagram

Singer Linda Fäh shares her anger with the public: "I can't believe that you will soon no longer be able to report on Faces & Stories."

Celebrities comment on the end of "G&G. Instagram

Singer Tiziana Gulino also speaks out and writes: "Bad news for creative artists."

Tiziana Gulino mourns the end of G&G. Instagram

Mixed reactions from blue News readers: "It was always a Gaga show"

User Simsalabim writes in the comments: "That was always a Gaga show.... These C-list celebrities who think they're something better... This show can be replaced or deleted."

PD_Speudi thinks: "Never watched a single minute - no loss... Maybe there will be something intelligent in this slot in the future?"

"Could have been discontinued earlier after Glanz&Gloria", says Colorless-Ratificati.

And user Mahort writes: "Not that I'm specifically talking about G&G, but all the settings recently... Why don't you just stop SRF altogether, it'll be quicker than the salami tactic!"

