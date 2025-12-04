Max Hubacher stood in front of the camera for the first time as a teenager. Today, the 32-year-old is considered one of Switzerland's great actors. A conversation about love, open relationships and sex scenes in films.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Max Hubacher is one of the most successful Swiss actors - and can be seen in Swiss cinemas from Thursday, December 4, alongside Yvonne Eisenring in the film "Love Roulette"

In this romantic film, long-time couple Charlie and Tom take a break shortly before their wedding to enjoy themselves sexually again.

"My generation finds it difficult to make a commitment," says 32-year-old Hubacher in an interview with blue News. Show more

"Love Roulette" tells the love story of Charlie (played by Yvonne Eisenring) and Tom(Max Hubacher).

The couple want to get married - and are put under pressure by their friends. Charlie and Tom have been together since they were teenagers.

Instead of focusing on the preparations for the wedding, they ask themselves whether they might regret it later because they didn't act out sexually before saying yes.

Hubacher: "Many find it difficult to make a commitment"

To make sure that doesn't happen, Charlie and Tom want to do everything they can for six months - open up their relationship, live it up, go on dates and have one-night stands.

"My generation finds it difficult to make a commitment," says Max Hubacher in an interview with blue News. In his private life, the 32-year-old actor doesn't particularly like this "Mal luege" attitude and is annoyed by the decline of commitment.

Hubacher likes to use his parents as a positive example. They have been going through life together for many years.

Max Hubacher is not at all annoyed by Yvonne Eisenring, who plays his girlfriend in the film "Love Roulette": "We have a great time together and always had a lot to laugh about during filming - and were therefore able to improvise a lot."

"We had a great time together and always had a lot to laugh about during filming - and were therefore able to improvise a lot." Max Hubacher on his film partner Yvonne Eisenring. Picture: Mirjam Kulka

The 38-year-old Zurich native, who has become known as a bestselling author and podcaster, not only wrote the screenplay for the film, but also plays the lead role - making her debut as an actress.

Hubacher has no trouble with sex scenes, but ...

Eisenring and Hubacher can be seen undressed a few times in "Love Roulette". The actor says he has now gotten used to playing erotic scenes. "Shooting a sex scene is never romantic."

However, he only has trouble when the nudity in a scene makes no sense to him - or is only used to shock the audience.

In the video interview with Max Hubacher, which was recorded in the Daniel H. bar in Zurich, you can also find out what ritual the actor indulges in before shooting a sex scene, what intimacy coaches are responsible for on set and what Hubacher thinks of open relationships in his private life.

"Love Roulette" will be shown at blue Cinema from Thursday, December 4, 2025.

