"Gladiator II" star Paul Mescal in Cannes. dpa

The "Gladiator II" star Paul Mescal is at the Cannes Film Festival with a film about a gay relationship. There he spoke about changing male roles, mental difficulties and a comparison that bothers him.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Paul Mescal talks openly in Cannes about his mental challenges in acting.

In "The History of Sound", he plays a queer character and sees it as a departure from classic images of masculinity in film.

Mescal finds comparisons with the cult film "Brokeback Mountain" lazy and frustrating. Show more

"As an actor, you're used to splitting your personality, which is useful at work and sometimes unhealthy in life," said Paul Mescal at a media conference at the Cannes Film Festival. He gave an insight into his mental challenges when shooting films. "I think if you have a tendency towards depression as a person, sometimes it's hard on a movie set because I'm not going to be that version of myself there," said the 29-year-old.

Mescal was the star of the 2024 blockbuster "Gladiator II". Before that, he achieved a certain cult status with his series role in "Normal People". In Cannes, Mescal can now be seen alongside Josh O'Connor (35) in "The History of Sound", a historical drama about a gay love story.

Away from traditional male roles

After the film "All of Us Strangers", Mescal is now playing a queer character for the second time. "I think maybe in the world of cinema we're moving away a little bit from the more traditional alpha male characters," he said.

"The History of Sound" has already been compared to "Brokeback Mountain", a cult film about gay love. The 20-year-old work is about two cowboys who have a secret relationship. "Lazy and frustrating", Mescal called the comparisons with the film in Cannes.

"Personally, I don't see any parallels to 'Brokeback Mountain' at all, apart from spending a little time in a tent," said Mescal. "The History of Sound" celebrates the love of the two men - and, unlike "Brokeback Mountain", is not a movie about repressed sexuality.

"Love is a very complicated thing," said Mescal about the content of the movie. "What I found so moving about the script is that love is never really described in words, but in actions and things you don't see. That's something I've learned in my own life: Kindness is completely underrated in romantic relationships and should be celebrated."

More videos from the department