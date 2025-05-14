Three years after "Top Gun: Maverick", Tom Cruise returns to Cannes to present the eighth and possibly final installment of the "Mission: Impossible" series. When the coveted action hero appears here, showtime is guaranteed.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you blue News is at the Cannes Film Festival and reports on the film premiere - including the long-awaited, possibly final part of the "Mission Impossible" series.

Fans can expect a fast-paced mix of stunts, exotic locations and a dense conspiracy plot.

The film "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" will be shown at blue Cinema from May 21. Show more

The mood is exuberant when Tom Cruise appears on the red carpet at the world premiere of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" in Cannes. In high spirits and wearing cool aviator glasses, he hands out autographs to the fans, sends kisses to the cameras of the numerous photographers and poses alongside director Christopher McQuarrie and the entire cast of the film.

The show is accompanied by a large orchestra, which plays the unmistakable theme song from "Mission Impossible", as well as a DJ who heats up the atmosphere with classics from the 80s and electronic beats.

As far as the marketing campaign for the festival is concerned, the big guns are also being brought out for the eighth and possibly final installment of the film series. For example, a huge screen installation with spectacular scenes from the film has been set up in front of the Carlton Hotel.

Is this Tom Cruise's last stunt?

Under the proven direction of Christopher McQuarrie, the new "Mission: Impossible" part remains true to its recipe for success: spectacular stunts, exotic locations and a dense story full of intrigue drive the finale forward. At the age of 62, Tom Cruise may be returning as Ethan Hunt for the last time - in a role he has embodied with unbroken energy since 1996.

The pandemic and strikes caused delays, but now the time has come: "The Final Reckoning" marks the grand finale of one of the most spectacular action series in film history. McQuarrie promises an emotional conclusion that clarifies unanswered questions.

When asked at the world premiere whether it really is the last film in the series, the Hollywood star refused to answer. However, he emphasized that the action thriller directed by Christopher McQuarrie was the "culmination of three decades of work". "I want people to see it and enjoy it," said Cruise.

And one thing is certain: with Tom Cruise, even the final chapter is never quite final.

