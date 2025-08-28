Wife on Bruce Willis: "His brain is failing him" Dementia ended the action star's career in 2022. (archive picture) Image: dpa Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis have been married since 2009. (archive picture) Image: dpa Wife on Bruce Willis: "His brain is failing him" Dementia ended the action star's career in 2022. (archive picture) Image: dpa Emma Heming Willis and Bruce Willis have been married since 2009. (archive picture) Image: dpa

Action star Bruce Willis is battling dementia. In an interview, his wife describes how the actor is doing and gives an update: the action star no longer lives at home.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Bruce Willis no longer lives with his family due to his progressive dementia, his wife says in a new interview.

According to wife Emma Heming, Willis is physically healthy but is increasingly losing his speech and rarely shows recognizable moments of his former self.

The family had announced his retirement from the movie business in 2022. Show more

Emma Heming, the wife of actor Bruce Willis (70), who suffers from dementia, spoke about the Hollywood star's state of health in a TV interview. "Bruce is in really good health overall, you know. It's just his brain that's letting him down," the 47-year-old told US broadcaster "ABC".

Bruce Willis no longer lives with his wife Emma Heming Willis and their daughters Mabel (13) and Evelyn (11). In the ABC program "Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey", Heming Willi went on to say that Bruce Willis lives in a "second home" near her. There, the actor is cared for 24 hours a day by a nursing team. "It was one of the most difficult decisions I've ever had to make," Heming Willis continued.

Speech was lost, Heming continued. When asked if there are days when her husband is like he used to be, she said, "Not days, but we get moments." For example, when he laughs. "And sometimes you see that twinkle in his eye or that grin, and then I'm just enchanted."

However, these moments quickly pass again. "It's hard," she said through tears. "But I am grateful. I'm grateful that my husband is still here so much."

Dementia ended the action star's career in 2022

In 2022, the family announced that Willis would retire from the film business due to illness. He was initially said to be suffering from aphasia, which impaired his cognitive abilities. A more precise diagnosis followed in 2023: frontotemporal dementia, in which nerve cells initially break down in the frontal and temporal areas of the brain. This is a rare, rapidly progressing and incurable disease.

Willis has been married to the British-born actress since 2009. They have two daughters. His first marriage to actress Demi Moore produced their adult daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah. The two families are closely connected. They post photos of celebrations and visits together.

