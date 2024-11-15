  1. Residential Customers
Star director warns smokers Sick David Lynch is dependent on additional oxygen

Star director David Lynch can barely walk across a room due to his severe lung disease, he has revealed.
Cult director David Lynch made it public in August that he had been diagnosed with a serious lung disease. Now he talks about the limitations of the disease.

15.11.2024, 20:34

US director David Lynch says he leads a "hard" life with his lung disease and appeals to other smokers. "I can barely walk across a room," the 78-year-old, who made his emphysema illness public in August, told the US magazine "People"."It's like walking around with a plastic bag around your head." According to People magazine, the star director now relies on supplemental oxygen when walking.

According to the report, Lynch started smoking as a child. He was diagnosed with emphysema in 2020 and then took two more years to quit smoking. Although he is now paying a "high price" for his addiction, he does not regret smoking, Lynch explained. However, he called on other smokers to reflect: "Think about it," he said. "You can stop doing these things that will kill you in the end."

The director is known for his cult classics such as "Blue Velvet", "Wild at Heart" and "Twin Peaks". With emphysema, the alveoli in the lungs are partially destroyed or overstretched. Because the respiratory flow is disturbed as a result, the oxygen content in the blood decreases. Common symptoms are shortness of breath, especially during physical exertion, and fatigue. In most cases, emphysema is caused by smoking. The disease cannot be cured, but can be delayed with medication, for example.

