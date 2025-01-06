Siegfried and Roy's legacy gives way to a mega-project White tigers once roamed the garden in front of the Mirage Hotel, now it has been demolished. Image: imago/United Archives Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn (right) revolutionized show business in Las Vegas. Image: imago images/Horst Galuschka The bronze statue of the two magicians is still standing, but it too is to disappear - and be moved to a museum. Image: imago The "Mirage" hotel closed last year in July 2024, and a "Hard Rock Hotel & Casino" is now to be built there. Image: IMAGO/Daniel Scharinger Siegfried and Roy's legacy gives way to a mega-project White tigers once roamed the garden in front of the Mirage Hotel, now it has been demolished. Image: imago/United Archives Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn (right) revolutionized show business in Las Vegas. Image: imago images/Horst Galuschka The bronze statue of the two magicians is still standing, but it too is to disappear - and be moved to a museum. Image: imago The "Mirage" hotel closed last year in July 2024, and a "Hard Rock Hotel & Casino" is now to be built there. Image: IMAGO/Daniel Scharinger

Siegfried and Roy's former "Secret Garden" is history. In its place, a new hotel complex is being built that will change the face of Las Vegas.

Where white tigers once roamed the lush gardens of Siegfried and Roy 's "Secret Garden", there is now a large construction site. The garden, which was closed two years ago, has now given way to a new construction project. The transformation of the site in the gambling metropolis of Las Vegas, in the US state of Nevada, is in full swing.

With the demolition of the "Little Bavaria" property on the outskirts of Las Vegas, the green legacy of the magician duo has also disappeared. The city, known for its constant renewal, has finally closed the "Mirage", which was home to Siegfried and Roy's famous show for decades, in July 2024.

200 meter high guitar is being built

The iconic Mirage building is currently undergoing a major refurbishment and is due to reopen as the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in 2027. The new owner, Hard Rock International, belongs to the Seminole Indian tribe from Florida. They have acquired the site for one billion US dollars and plan to erect a 200-metre-high guitar as a trademark that will provide accommodation for thousands of guests.

The famous bronze sculpture of Siegfried and Roy, which has adorned the Las Vegas Strip since 1993, will also soon disappear. It is currently fenced off and only the tip of Siegfried's nose can be seen above the scaffolding. The sculpture is to be handed over to the "Neon Museum", which exhibits historical neon signs and is an insider tip for tourists.

The question remains as to whether Siegfried and Roy will disappear completely from the Strip. The road leading to the former Mirage has been called Siegfried and Roy Drive since 2020. Whether this name will remain when the new hotel opens is uncertain, as street names in Las Vegas are often adapted to new circumstances.

Influence on several generations

Despite the changes, Siegfried and Roy have not been forgotten. Even in January 2025, older visitors can still be seen standing in front of the scaffolded sculpture and reminiscing about the magicians who have revolutionized shows in Las Vegas since the 1970s.

Their true legacy remains alive in the city. Siegfried and Roy's magic - between reality and illusion - shaped an entire era. Their influence echoes in the modern shows that enliven the Strip today and continues to inspire generations of performers.

