Semino Rossi (right) confessed an earlier police operation to Florian Silbereisen. ZDF

Florian Silbereisen kicked off the "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights" once again on Saturday - but after just a few minutes, criticism rained down on social media. Semino Rossi later provided an unexpected moment.

Viewers criticize Silbereisen's Advent show on ARD as cheesy and repetitive.

Semino Rossi describes a live anecdote about loud Christmas parties - including a visit from the police.

To kick off the Advent season, Florian Silbereisen once again presented the "Advent Festival of 100,000 Lights" on Saturday evening - and, as usual, gathered a large audience in front of the television. But the enthusiasm of many ARD viewers did not last long.

After the first few minutes, clear criticism spread online. Several users spoke of "the same cringe every year".

Others complained about excessive kitsch or asked why the show was always produced in the same way.

25 mal florian silbereisen in 3 Sätzen unterbringen #adventsfest — TheMoment🐦 (@DieSucht) November 29, 2025

While people moaned online, the show delivered the usual hit moments in the studio. Andrea Berg, Wincent Weiss, No Angels, Howard Carpendale, Stefanie Hertel, Semino Rossi, Vanessa Mai, Thomas Anders, Helmut Lotti and DJ Ötzi, among others, performed on stage. Pianist Lang Lang and the traditional Nuremberg Christ Child were also part of the program.

Semino Rossi caused police intervention

Semino Rossi then provided a surprising moment. The Argentinian singer recalled his first Christmas in Austria - and the unexpected reaction of his neighbors. "We were dancing at eleven o'clock, just like in Argentina. Suddenly the police came to the door and said: 'Can you please turn the music down? I honestly didn't know - I'm sorry," said Rossi, as reported by teleschau.

As every year, Ross Antony brought humorous gifts to the stage - including an electronic toilet brush and a toothbrush "for the lazy". Silbereisen himself ensured a collegial atmosphere when he presented Andy Borg with a carved incense smoker that looks remarkably like the presenter. Borg has been collecting such figures for years.

At the end of the show, the light of peace from Bethlehem reached the studio. All the artists gathered on stage and sang "Mitten in der Nacht" by Rolf Zuckowski together - a traditional moment that created an emotional atmosphere in the studio, even if the reactions on the net painted a different picture at the same time.