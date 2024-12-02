Mass exodus at SRF Bigna Silberschmidt from "10vor10" is leaving SRF at the end of February 2025 and is open to new opportunities. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Michael Weinmann ("Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1) is moving to the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations as of March 1, 2025. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Nicola Steiner became Head of the Literaturhaus Zürich on September 1, 2023. Steiner worked in the SRF literature editorial team until summer 2023. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Transfer in the sports editorial team: After 23 years at SRF, Daniela Milanese accepted a job at MySports in summer 2022. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio "Tagesschau" presenter Franz Fischlin also left SRF in summer 2022. Image: SRF/Valeriano Di Domenico The popular "Meteo" expert Thomas Kleiber left SRF in November 2018 after eleven years. He emigrated to Sweden for love. Image: SRF Annina Frey left SRF in 2018 after eleven years as "G&G" presenter. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Ski legend Bernhard Russi was a ski commentator for 30 years, alongside Matthias Hüppi. He stopped in 2017. Image: SRF From SRF to MySports: Steffi Buchli switched fronts in 2017. In January 2021, she took over as head of the sports department at "Blick" after three years at MySports. Image: SRF Matthias Hüppi moved from SRF to FC St. Gallen as president of the club at the end of 2017. Image: SRF/Lukas Maeder Mass exodus at SRF Bigna Silberschmidt from "10vor10" is leaving SRF at the end of February 2025 and is open to new opportunities. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Michael Weinmann ("Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1) is moving to the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations as of March 1, 2025. Image: SRF/Roberto Crevatin Nicola Steiner became Head of the Literaturhaus Zürich on September 1, 2023. Steiner worked in the SRF literature editorial team until summer 2023. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Transfer in the sports editorial team: After 23 years at SRF, Daniela Milanese accepted a job at MySports in summer 2022. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio "Tagesschau" presenter Franz Fischlin also left SRF in summer 2022. And the broadcaster has had to accept these other prominent departures in recent years: Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio In December 2021, Ueli Schmezer hosted the last "Kassensturz" program after 25 years. Image: SRF After 28 years at SRF, ice hockey and tennis commentator Stefan Bürer moved from SRF to the SC Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in October 2021. Image: SRF/OSCAR ALESSIO Heinz Günthardt (archive photo) made his debut as an SRF pundit at the men's final of the US Open on September 12, 2021. He had been working for SRF since 1985. His dismissal took him by surprise. Image: Keystone Saying goodbye to SRF after the Tokyo Olympics: sports pundit Jann Billeter. The man from Graubünden was there for 24 years. He will remain in the world of television, switching to MySports. The former HC Davos ice hockey player will be working there as an ice hockey presenter and commentator. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Long-time presenter Nik Hartmann left SRF in 2020, becoming known to a wide audience with the show "SRF bi de Lüt - Über Stock und Stein", in which he hiked through Switzerland with his dog Jabba from 2008. Image: SRF Patrizia Laeri moved from SRF to CNN Money Switzerland in July 2020. One month later, the broadcaster had to file for bankruptcy. Laeri worked at SRF for 18 years as a presenter and business editor. Image: SRF Although she did not leave SRF, she moved behind the camera in March 2020: "Tagesschau" presenter Katja Stauber took over production of the SRF flagship program after 27 years. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio In 2019, "Arena" tamer and former correspondent Jonas Projer moved to Blick TV after 13 years. He has since taken over the journalistic management of "NZZ am Sonntag". Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Michael Bont, SRF alpine skiing expert, also left in 2019. Image: SRF/Valeriano Di Domenico The popular "Meteo" expert Thomas Kleiber left SRF in November 2018 after eleven years. He emigrated to Sweden for love. Image: SRF Annina Frey left SRF in 2018 after eleven years as "G&G" presenter. Image: SRF/Oscar Alessio Ski legend Bernhard Russi was a ski commentator for 30 years, alongside Matthias Hüppi. He stopped in 2017. Image: SRF From SRF to MySports: Steffi Buchli switched fronts in 2017. In January 2021, she took over as head of the sports department at "Blick" after three years at MySports. Image: SRF Matthias Hüppi moved from SRF to FC St. Gallen as president of the club at the end of 2017. Image: SRF/Lukas Maeder

TV personality Michael Weinmann recently announced his departure from SRF. Now "10vor10" presenter Bigna Silberschmidt is following suit. What's going on at Leutschenbach?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Just a few days ago, SRF had to announce the departure of "Schweiz aktuell" and Formula 1 commentator Michael Weinmann.

Today, Monday, the next prominent departure follows: Bigna Silberschmidt ("10vor10") is turning her back on SRF at the end of February 2025. She is leaving after ten years at SRF.

Weinmann and Silberschmidt join a long list of prominent SRF departures. Show more

The personnel carousel at Leutschenbach is spinning at high speed. Just a few days ago, Swiss television SRF announced the departure of TV personality Michael Weinmann.

The 43-year-old journalist will join the airline Swiss as Head of Media Relations on March 1, 2025. "My passion for aviation has been with me since my youth. That's why I'm now looking forward to my new challenge with great anticipation," says Weinmann.

Now "10vor10" anchor Bigna Silberschmidt is following suit. After ten years at SRF, the 38-year-old is leaving at the end of February 2025 - with an unknown destination.

Bigna Silberschmidt says of her departure: "I am leaving with a full heart - grateful for the many interviews and encounters with a wide variety of people, the cross-departmental projects and the collaboration with wonderful colleagues. I feel that now is the time for me to be open to new things. I'm looking forward to the broadcasts and reports to come. I'm still passionate about constructive stories."

Are the two prominent departures linked to SRF's cost-cutting measures? Insiders are talking about a bad mood at Leutschenbach. The fear of new redundancies is spreading.

SRF formats such as "Happy Day" are facing major changes

SRF is facing a major change: the production of programs is to be increasingly outsourced to external companies. This decision is part of the "SRF 4.0" project, which aims to save 6.3 million Swiss francs, writes "Blick".

Formats such as "1 against 100" and "Game of Switzerland" are already being produced externally. "Doc films", "docu-series" and "reporter" episodes are also set to follow in the coming years. From 2026, "Happy Day" and "Gipfelstürmer" could also be affected.

The announcement has caused unrest among SRF employees: many editors, cameramen, journalists and producers fear for their jobs.

Although SRF emphasizes that there will be no redundancies in the short term, job cuts are planned for the medium term. However, the exact impact on the workforce is still unclear.

