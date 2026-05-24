An untouched royal tomb, a silver sarcophagus and a gold mask: an eerie discovery is made in the Nile Delta in 1940. But the war was raging in Europe and the sensation was lost - to this day, the story behind the archaeological coup is barely known.

Christian Thumshirn

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Tanis (Egypt), French archaeologist Pierre Montet removes seemingly ordinary floor slabs in the Amun temple district - and suddenly finds himself standing over a royal necropolis that has not been entered for thousands of years.

A temple fragment weighing several tons as an armoured door, ancient bronze scrolls as rollers: in the end, an unrobbed royal tomb opens up - Psusennes I, the "Silver Pharaoh", with a gold treasure and a silver inner coffin.

The discovery takes place on the eve of the Second World War and is completely lost in the din of war. Show more

In November 1922, the world turns its attention to Egypt. Howard Carter discovers the almost intact tomb of Tutankhamun in the Valley of the Kings. A wave of Egyptomania sweeps across the globe; the images of the golden mask of the "child king" burn themselves into the collective memory.

November 1922: Tutankhamun sets the bar

It is the archaeological sensation of the 20th century, a PR coup in archaeology that will set the bar almost unattainably high for all subsequent finds.

Howard Carter knew how to stage himself and his find perfectly: Every shot was spot on - arranged for publicity and exploitable by the press. This was also made possible by his financial backer Lord Carnarvon, who co-financed the excavation and deliberately publicized the find with Carter. IMAGO/United Archives

Only a few years later, on the eve of the Second World War, a comparable, perhaps even more significant discovery was made - but the news of the find died away in the turmoil of the war. The discovery of the century is hardly known to this day: the intact tomb of the Silver Pharaoh.

Eleven years of work. Wet delta. Zero glamor.

Spring 1939: almost two decades after Howard Carter's triumph, French archaeologist Pierre Montet is toiling away in the wet Nile Delta, far from the glamorous Valley of the Kings. It is already his eleventh excavation season.

So far, Montet has not made any spectacular finds in Tanis. He is mainly securing relief remains and statue fragments, arranging reused stone blocks and is in the process of compiling an inventory of the destroyed temple complexes.

The Nile Delta in the north of Egypt forms a huge, fertile alluvial plain that opens up in a triangle to the Mediterranean and covers around 240 kilometers of coastline. In contrast to the extremely dry desert of Upper Egypt, where Howard Carter worked, the delta has a humid climate. It is one of the largest river oases in the world, whose soil is extremely fertile due to the annual deposits of nutrient-rich mud.

Historical engraving from 1885. During the annual Nile flood, the delta was often flooded over a large area - only individual sand ridges, known in technical jargon as "turtlebacks", remained dry. The ancient Egyptians built their settlements on these. IMAGO/imagebroker

These geographical and climatic conditions, which made the delta the agricultural center of Egypt in ancient times, are a challenge for archaeology because organic materials such as wood and linen decompose quickly in the damp soil.

Tanis is not located on a flat plain, but on a slightly elevated settlement mound - a natural sand ridge, which is common in the delta and is often described as a "tortoise shell".

Such elevations stood like islands in the flooded landscape during the annual Nile flood and offered the people in the delta a rare luxury: dry ground. Ideal for settlements, temples and burial sites.

Nevertheless, no one hopes for spectacular finds in the Nile Delta. Not only because of the adverse climatic conditions.

After the 20th dynasty, whose Ramesside pharaohs ruled the country with residences both from the city of Per-Ramesu in the Nile Delta and from the religious center of Thebes, the zenith of Egyptian power seemed to have passed according to the doctrine of the time.

After the reign of Ramses XI, the last pharaoh of the 20th dynasty, the empire began to disintegrate politically: Thebes remained under the control of the powerful high priests of Amun, who ruled de facto as kings in the south, while the actual pharaohs henceforth ruled the only nominally united country from their new capital Tanis in the Nile Delta.

Psusennes_Tanis Egypt's Nile Delta. Tanis (blue arrow) lies to the north-east. The site became the center of power of the pharaohs in Lower Egypt from the 21st dynasty, around 1075 BC. Image: Wikipedia This photo, taken on October 12, 2024, shows the ruins of Tanis in Egypt's northeastern Nile Delta. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua The site has many monumental relics and is now one of the most important archaeological sites in the country. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua Pierre Jacotin was one of 167 scientists who took part in Napoleon's Egyptian campaign in 1798. He drew this early sketch map showing the site of Tanis in the Egyptian Nile Delta. Image: Galeries Nationales d'Exposition du Grand Palais,1987 An early engraving from 1880: The ruins of Tanis are located on a slightly elevated settlement mound, a so-called "turtleback". During the annual Nile flood, the buildings and temples remained dry, while the surrounding area was completely submerged. Image: IMAGO / Heritage Images The French Egyptologist Pierre Montet. He was active in Tanis from 1929 at the latest. But it was not until his eleventh excavation campaign in the spring of 1939 that he came across the royal tombs. Image: libyeantique.org A toppled obelisk, photographed in 1898. Montet was in fact not the first excavator in Tanis. Jean-Jacques Rifaud, Auguste Mariette and W. M. Flinders Petrie had already excavated before him in the 19th century. The latter is also quoted in Montet's publications. Image: IMAGO / Artokoloro During his eleventh excavation season in the spring of 1939, Montet came across the royal tomb complexes. He would not discover the intact tomb of Psusennes I (blue arrow) until February 1940, at a time when the Second World War was escalating in Europe. Image: Wikipedia Pierre Montet, here in the burial chamber of Psusennes I. In posterity, Montet is regarded as the excavator who secured the Tanis finds through meticulousness and precision. As a researcher, he attached great importance to documenting and inventorying the finds. Image: thearcheologist.org And they numbered in the thousands. The royal tombs alone contained hundreds of bits of ash. Here are examples from the burial chamber of Psusennes I. The small faience tomb figurines were intended to act as "servants" to the deceased in the afterlife. Image: IMAGO / Xinhua Golden finger caps from the mummy of Psusennes I - a ritual protective ornament intended to protect the hands in the afterlife. Image: IMAGO / Xinhua The life-size gold mask of Psusennes I with calm, idealized facial features: It wears the striped Nemes headscarf, with the uraeus cobra sitting on its forehead as a royal symbol of protection. The dark contoured eyes and details in blue are striking - they are created by inlays of lapis lazuli and glass river. The braided ceremonial beard sits on the chin, a typical sign of royal dignity. Image: Keystone Tutankhamun on the left, Psusennes I on the right. Tutankhamun's gold mask shows many colored inlays, as well as cobra and vulture as symbols of power. The mask of Psusennes I is more restrained, with fewer inlays. The mask is also made in two parts. Research considers both to be top works of royal goldsmithing. Image: IMAGO/Matrix Images/Keystone Golden sandals and finger caps adorned the mummy of Psusennes I - a royal luxury for eternity. Image: IMAGO / Xinhua A young woman looks at a miniature sphinx from the royal necropolis of Tanis. The jewel comes from a royal tomb in Tanis and was excavated by Pierre Montet. Image: Keystone / Kai Försterling Lid of the sarcophagus of Merenptah, reused for Psusennes I. The outer coffin is made of red granite. This stone was quarried in antiquity, mainly in the vicinity of present-day Aswan. Image: IMAGO / imagebroker Silver ring with the throne name of King Psusennes I in hieroglyphic script. Image: IMAGO / Album The silver sarcophagus of Psusennes I in the Ancient Egyptian Museum on Tahrir Square in the heart of Cairo. It is a special feature because silver was rarer and more expensive than gold in ancient Egypt. Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI The remains of the mummy of Psusennes I. The humid air in the tomb had severely decomposed the mummy and the bandages - in the end, it was mainly the skeleton that was recovered, together with the gold mask, the gold attachments and the jewelry. Image: egypt-museum.com Not so in the Valley of the Kings: Howard Carter in Tutankhamun's tomb. The dry desert air has preserved the mummy and the objects in the tomb very well over thousands of years. Image: IMAGO/GRANGER Historical Picture Archive This photograph from November 1922 shows some of Tutankhamun's grave goods. Even organic materials such as fabrics or sacrificial food have survived relatively unscathed. Image: IMAGO/United Archives A recent photo from Tanis in the Nile Delta from 2024: even today, the pharaonic city is still one of the most important sites in the country where excavations continue. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua Psusennes_Tanis Egypt's Nile Delta. Tanis (blue arrow) lies to the north-east. The site became the center of power of the pharaohs in Lower Egypt from the 21st dynasty, around 1075 BC. Image: Wikipedia This photo, taken on October 12, 2024, shows the ruins of Tanis in Egypt's northeastern Nile Delta. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua The site has many monumental relics and is now one of the most important archaeological sites in the country. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua Pierre Jacotin was one of 167 scientists who took part in Napoleon's Egyptian campaign in 1798. He drew this early sketch map showing the site of Tanis in the Egyptian Nile Delta. Image: Galeries Nationales d'Exposition du Grand Palais,1987 An early engraving from 1880: The ruins of Tanis are located on a slightly elevated settlement mound, a so-called "turtleback". During the annual Nile flood, the buildings and temples remained dry, while the surrounding area was completely submerged. Image: IMAGO / Heritage Images The French Egyptologist Pierre Montet. He was active in Tanis from 1929 at the latest. But it was not until his eleventh excavation campaign in the spring of 1939 that he came across the royal tombs. Image: libyeantique.org A toppled obelisk, photographed in 1898. Montet was in fact not the first excavator in Tanis. Jean-Jacques Rifaud, Auguste Mariette and W. M. Flinders Petrie had already excavated before him in the 19th century. The latter is also quoted in Montet's publications. Image: IMAGO / Artokoloro During his eleventh excavation season in the spring of 1939, Montet came across the royal tomb complexes. He would not discover the intact tomb of Psusennes I (blue arrow) until February 1940, at a time when the Second World War was escalating in Europe. Image: Wikipedia Pierre Montet, here in the burial chamber of Psusennes I. In posterity, Montet is regarded as the excavator who secured the Tanis finds through meticulousness and precision. As a researcher, he attached great importance to documenting and inventorying the finds. Image: thearcheologist.org And they numbered in the thousands. The royal tombs alone contained hundreds of bits of ash. Here are examples from the burial chamber of Psusennes I. The small faience tomb figurines were intended to act as "servants" to the deceased in the afterlife. Image: IMAGO / Xinhua Golden finger caps from the mummy of Psusennes I - a ritual protective ornament intended to protect the hands in the afterlife. Image: IMAGO / Xinhua The life-size gold mask of Psusennes I with calm, idealized facial features: It wears the striped Nemes headscarf, with the uraeus cobra sitting on its forehead as a royal symbol of protection. The dark contoured eyes and details in blue are striking - they are created by inlays of lapis lazuli and glass river. The braided ceremonial beard sits on the chin, a typical sign of royal dignity. Image: Keystone Tutankhamun on the left, Psusennes I on the right. Tutankhamun's gold mask shows many colored inlays, as well as cobra and vulture as symbols of power. The mask of Psusennes I is more restrained, with fewer inlays. The mask is also made in two parts. Research considers both to be top works of royal goldsmithing. Image: IMAGO/Matrix Images/Keystone Golden sandals and finger caps adorned the mummy of Psusennes I - a royal luxury for eternity. Image: IMAGO / Xinhua A young woman looks at a miniature sphinx from the royal necropolis of Tanis. The jewel comes from a royal tomb in Tanis and was excavated by Pierre Montet. Image: Keystone / Kai Försterling Lid of the sarcophagus of Merenptah, reused for Psusennes I. The outer coffin is made of red granite. This stone was quarried in antiquity, mainly in the vicinity of present-day Aswan. Image: IMAGO / imagebroker Silver ring with the throne name of King Psusennes I in hieroglyphic script. Image: IMAGO / Album The silver sarcophagus of Psusennes I in the Ancient Egyptian Museum on Tahrir Square in the heart of Cairo. It is a special feature because silver was rarer and more expensive than gold in ancient Egypt. Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI The remains of the mummy of Psusennes I. The humid air in the tomb had severely decomposed the mummy and the bandages - in the end, it was mainly the skeleton that was recovered, together with the gold mask, the gold attachments and the jewelry. Image: egypt-museum.com Not so in the Valley of the Kings: Howard Carter in Tutankhamun's tomb. The dry desert air has preserved the mummy and the objects in the tomb very well over thousands of years. Image: IMAGO/GRANGER Historical Picture Archive This photograph from November 1922 shows some of Tutankhamun's grave goods. Even organic materials such as fabrics or sacrificial food have survived relatively unscathed. Image: IMAGO/United Archives A recent photo from Tanis in the Nile Delta from 2024: even today, the pharaonic city is still one of the most important sites in the country where excavations continue. Image: IMAGO/Xinhua

Where kings rule, traces remain - even in the Nile Delta

Montet was no Valley of the Kings romantic who only searched where the desert preserves finds as if in a vault.

The French archaeologist has already excavated in the eastern Mediterranean region and in doing so has sharpened his eye for the fact that power, wealth and history often become tangible at the edges and junctions of an empire - precisely where others turned away due to difficult conditions.

Tanis is an obvious target for this, especially as the site was no longer a blank spot for Egyptologists in the 1930s: even before Montet, renowned researchers had worked in the area and shown that enormous structures lay hidden around the Temple of Amun.

Because Tanis actually became the new capital in the north after the political collapse of the Egyptian empire, Montet relies on the simple logic that many of his specialist colleagues underestimate: Where kings ruled, they must have left traces - even in the humid Nile Delta.

The 1939 excavation season: an unexpected breakthrough

In 1939, Montets' excavation team was working its way through the remains of several mud-brick Ptolemaic workshops and artists' studios in the south-west of the Amun temple district when the workers came across a massive limestone covering.

Montets has the stones, which look like ordinary floor slabs, removed without further ado. To his astonishment, a half-buried shaft is hidden beneath the paving, which leads via a corridor into a burial chamber.

However, it soon becomes clear that the entrance had already been misused in ancient times: Tomb robbers had used it as an entrance. The tomb has been looted.

By now, at the latest, the Frenchman must have realized that he has not landed in just any tomb: the walls bear painted reliefs, and despite the ancient burglary, high-quality grave goods lie scattered among the dust and rubble. A first indication that there may be more hidden here?

Four chambers, three kings - and suddenly a silver coffin

Shortly afterwards, Montet is actually able to identify the first large royal complex in the necropolis. The tomb complex consists of four chambers. In the largest is a huge granite sarcophagus of Osorkon II, a pharaoh of the 22nd dynasty.

Montet finds canopic jars and funerary statuettes; behind it lies another, smaller stone coffin, inscribed for Osorkon's son Prince Hornakht. In another chamber, Montet comes across the robbed burial of King Takelot I, the father of Osorkon II.

A short time later, the archaeologist discovers the next burial complex - it will later force experts to rethink the Nile Delta.

The entrance chamber has also been disturbed by grave robbers, but one object immediately stands out: a silver coffin with a falcon's head lies on a stone pedestal, inscribed for a pharaoh barely known until then: Sheshonq II, a ruler of the 22nd dynasty.

Lid of the falcon-headed coffin of Sheshonq II. IMAGO / imagebroker

Next to the coffin are four small silver caskets about 25 centimetres long - mini-formats that contained the embalmed organs instead of classical canopic jars.

Inside the silver coffin lies the body of the king, poorly preserved in the humid Delta climate. But a massive gold mask sits on the remains of the skull, along with jewelry and gold parts, including gold caps on fingers and toes and golden sandals.

Even the usually so matter-of-fact Montet is visibly moved. In his excavation diary, he writes: "This day is a day full of wonders, worthy of a thousand and one nights."

But it gets even better.

The sealed entrance to the tomb

Montet is running out of time. The excavation season is coming to an end - in the Delta, work is not carried out all year round, but in limited campaigns, as excavators still do in the Nile Delta today. After the finds in March 1939, Montet used the last few weeks before the summer heat to recover and carefully catalog the artefacts.

It was not until mid-January 1940 that Pierre Montet returned to Tanis and immediately began further research into the burial chambers: Now everything condenses into one wall. In tomb complex III, two carefully walled-up doors lie before him.

He takes the northern one. The bricks give way - but then suddenly nothing works. A massive granite block sits so precisely in the corridor as if someone had pressed it in like a cork. There is hardly any room for maneuver: nothing to lever, nothing to push, not a centimeter to gain.

The genius of the builders: a granite block that can roll

Montet experiments, breaks things off, rethinks - and then relies on traction instead of force. A steel cable is fed through the narrow joints and laid around the block several times, a pulley is anchored in the shaft.

The cable tightens. The cable sings. The locking block remains in position for a moment, then it gives way. Barely visible at first, then noticeable: millimetre by millimetre, the block weighing several tons moves out of the shaft.

Why does it work so smoothly?

The secret lies directly beneath the stone colossus: the monolith - a reused architrave from the time of Ramses II - stands on bronze rollers from antiquity. The builders' mechanism has stood the test of time. Almost as if the builders had expected that one day someone would have to open it again.

The stone block moves heavily on its rollers, but slowly, very slowly, it releases the entrance.

«In the black granite, a silver coffin fits like a glove» Pierre Montet

Montet knocks the dust off his hands, leans through the opening and stares into the darkness. His eyes are slow to take in the shapes: Vessels made of gold and silver, figures, grave goods. At the end is a rectangular sarcophagus made of pink granite. By now, at the latest, Montet must have realized what he had achieved: a royal tomb, undisturbed since it was sealed - something that even Howard Carter had never seen in such purity.

In contrast to Tutankhamun's tomb, which was raided at least twice by grave robbers in antiquity, the resting place of Psusennes I has been completely untouched for around 3000 years.

The "silver pharaoh" - more valuable than gold

"The narrow burial chamber was so wet", Montet later said, "that water dripped from the walls". The grave goods are densely packed in the front section: a sealed vessel, four canopic jars and hundreds of ashtis - still layered in such a way that the shape of the former wooden chest, which had long since disintegrated in the damp, can be seen. Behind it are gold vessels, the king's precious cult and tableware.

What follows is a series of discoveries whose splendor need not hide from Tutankhamun. A huge outer sarcophagus made of red granite. Inside is another black granite sarcophagus. And in this - as the ultimate surprise - an inner coffin made of solid, gleaming silver.

The silver sarcophagus of Psusennes I, made of around 90 kilograms of silver plate. It had been so damaged in the damp tomb that the base had already come away from the sides. egypt-museum.com

A sensation in itself.

In Ancient Egypt, gold was the "meat of the gods", silver was far rarer and more valuable because it had to be imported.

As a result, Pharaoh Psusennes I was nicknamed "The Silver Pharaoh". His mummy - encased in precious silver - wears an exquisite golden death mask - a masterpiece of goldsmithing that is now on display in the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza.

The gold mask of Pharaoh Psusennes I. KEYSTONE

Psusennes I vs. Tutankhamun: Who is more exciting for science?

Howard Carter's discovery offers an unprecedented snapshot of life in the New Kingdom. But how does Psusennes I compare scientifically? Does the discovery of the silver pharaoh outshine Tutankhamun's golden glow from the researchers' point of view?

Tutankhamun - a snapshot of the New Kingdom:

Tutankhamun's tomb was filled with thousands of everyday objects, furniture, chariots and clothing that were perfectly preserved by the aridity of the Valley of the Kings. These objects revolutionized our understanding of ancient Egyptian culture, art and technology in the 14th century BC.

Tanis - royal splendor in the third intermediate period:

Montet's find at Tanis, on the other hand, provides invaluable confirmation of the burial customs and wealth of a later era, the 21st Dynasty. Organic materials were destroyed by the humidity, but the magnificent metalwork has survived. They are proof that the skill of the Egyptians was unbroken even during the Third Intermediate Period.

Above all, however, the tomb of Psusennes I is the only completely undisturbed royal tomb ever found. It provided Egyptologists with an immaculate, undisturbed sequence of royal burial practices that even Carter's find cannot offer in this purity.

The world looks away

However, the timing of this groundbreaking discovery was extremely unfavorable. In February 1940, the Second World War was just expanding into a global conflagration. While Howard Carter's discovery in 1922 took place during a relatively peaceful interwar period in which the world yearned for distraction and wonder, in 1940 fear, suffering and uncertainty prevailed.

The newspapers, which in 1922 had reported every detail from the Valley of the Kings, are now preoccupied with Hitler's war of aggression in Europe. The war overshadows any archaeological sensationalism. As a result, the world's public hardly knows anything about Pierre Montet's "treasure of the century".

If at all, Montet's discovery is only worth a marginal note in the international media - there is no in-depth reporting. The NZZ mentions the find in its "Little Chronicle" on page 6, in just a few lines. (NZZ of February 28, 1940). NZZ Archiv

Pierre Montet himself was a pragmatic man committed to science. The lack of response from the general public may have disappointed him personally - who wants to see his life's work go unnoticed? For him, however, the exact documentation of the excavation results is paramount. He simply continues to work, cataloging and publishing his findings in specialist circles.

«The tomb of Psusennes is one of the most precious relics of Egyptian antiquity» Pierre Montet

After the war, he returned to the Collège de France and continued to teach as a renowned professor until his death in 1966.

The silver pharaoh finally gets his stage

In the Egyptian Museum on Tahrir Square in Cairo, the treasures from Tanis now have much more space than before. Since Tutankhamun moved to the new Grand Egyptian Museum in Giza, Psusennes I has become more of a focus for visitors there. And according to the Ministry of Antiquities, his presentation is to be further enhanced in the coming years.

Visitors marvel at the silver and gold - and hesitate for a moment because the gold mask from the Nile Delta is so reminiscent of Tutankhamun, the pop star of Egyptology. The fact that it belongs to Psusennes I comes as a surprise to many. And it shows how long his story remained untold.

If Pierre Montet had discovered the tomb at a different time, his and Psusennes' names would probably be mentioned alongside Howard Carter and Tutankhamun today as a matter of course.

Instead, Psusennes I remains the ruler of an important treasure, the discovery of which remained a quiet success: a find that faded in the shadow of war - and yet is of inestimable value to science.

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