Eddie Perez is a man of many talents: from stuntman and actor to head of security for world-famous bands. Simone Bargetze accompanies her old colleague for a day in his life.

Lea Oetiker

Eddie Perez has done a lot in his life: he has been an actor, stuntman, stunt director, director, head of security for Pink Floyd and Duran Duran. He has also met the Queen, the Pope and the Dalai Lama.

He is best known for his work on the films "La Bamba" and "Blood In, Blood Out". He was awarded three Emmys for his work as stunt coordinator on the series "Shameless".

This week, Simone Bargetze visits her old friend Eddie Perez, who they met on the movie "Krank 2", where he was her stunt coordinator. Together they spend a day in his life and relive memories of times gone by.

In addition to his film career, Eddie has now discovered a new passion: he runs a motorcycle café and owns a collection of old motorcycles worth over a hundred thousand francs.

You can find out why Eddie Perez has been doing stunts for over 30 years and can't stop in the new video of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".