L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories Simone and the man who met the Queen, the Pope and Hollywood

Lea Oetiker

2.7.2025

Eddie Perez is a man of many talents: from stuntman and actor to head of security for world-famous bands. Simone Bargetze accompanies her old colleague for a day in his life.

02.07.2025, 16:58

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Eddie Perez is an experienced stuntman, director and head of security, known for films such as "La Bamba" and "Blood In, Blood Out".
  • He won three Emmys as stunt coordinator on the series "Shameless" and has been active in the industry for over 30 years.
  • Simone Bargetze visits Perez, the two know each other from their work on the set of "Krank 2".
Show more

Eddie Perez has done a lot in his life: he has been an actor, stuntman, stunt director, director, head of security for Pink Floyd and Duran Duran. He has also met the Queen, the Pope and the Dalai Lama.

He is best known for his work on the films "La Bamba" and "Blood In, Blood Out". He was awarded three Emmys for his work as stunt coordinator on the series "Shameless".

This week, Simone Bargetze visits her old friend Eddie Perez, who they met on the movie "Krank 2", where he was her stunt coordinator. Together they spend a day in his life and relive memories of times gone by.

In addition to his film career, Eddie has now discovered a new passion: he runs a motorcycle café and owns a collection of old motorcycles worth over a hundred thousand francs.

You can find out why Eddie Perez has been doing stunts for over 30 years and can't stop in the new video of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories".

