This week Simone Bargetze accompanies the metal duo Nikie and Ralf. Together they form the band Krashkarma, which is known for its humorous videos and energetic music performances.

Lea Oetiker

Simone Bargetze is a creative person with many creative friends. For example, Nikie and Ralf from the metal band "Krashkarma".

The two are known for their energetic performances and their original and often bizarre videos, which they share on Instagram. The two now have over 47,000 followers there.

A typical video begins with a humorous scene that ends abruptly and transitions seamlessly into a musical performance. For example, the musicians jump down from trees and immediately afterwards play drums and guitar while singing.

Here is an example:

Simone accompanied the duo on a shoot and even takes on the role of camerawoman.

Have you always wanted to know how to make a viral video? Then watch the new episode above.

A new episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" is released every Wednesday night exclusively on blue News.