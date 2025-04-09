This time, stuntwoman Simone Bargetze shows you how she spends her weekends in Los Angeles. She meets celebrities, takes part in a music video shoot and shows you her favorite diner.
Simone Bargetze's life in Los Angeles is anything but ordinary - and that goes for her weekends too. This time she shows you how varied and crazy her days off are.
The start of the weekend begins with a celebrity meeting:
Her neighbors Bill and Tom Kaulitz from Tokio Hotel are in the middle of filming the second season of their Netflix reality show "Kaulitz and Kaulitz". But they always have time for a quick chat.
The worst performance of all time
Simone's husband Sven is also filming a music video at the weekend. He is a guitarist in the punk rock band "L.A. Crimes".
And the setting is pretty special, namely a children's birthday party. "The worst gig ever", as one person on site calls it
And what fits America like a glove? Exactly, burgers. Simone shows you her favorite diner, Bob's Big Boy, to top it all off.
And like everywhere else in Los Angeles, you'll occasionally bump into a familiar face in this restaurant.
