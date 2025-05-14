The L.A. Art Show, one of the most important art fairs on the US West Coast, takes place once a year. Simone Bargetze is also there and visits the exhibition of her friend Luchi.

Once a year, Los Angeles transforms into a hotspot for the international art scene: the L.A. Art Show is considered the largest and most important art fair on the US West Coast and is an integral part of Los Angeles Arts Month.

In 2025, the fair celebrates its 30th anniversary and brings together renowned galleries, artists and collectors from all over the world on over 180,000 square meters of exhibition space.

Simone Bargetze will also be there this year. She is taking the opportunity to visit her friend Luchi Estevez - her first roommate in Los Angeles.

Luchi is known for her projects involving water healing, soundbaths and silent meditation. Methods that are particularly used by people who live a spiritual lifestyle or are looking for meaning and self-optimization. She will be presenting these methods at the L.A. Art Show.

Spirituality is not uncommon in Los Angeles, which offers numerous meditation spaces and spiritual retreats such as the Peace Awareness Labyrinth & Gardens and the Self-Realization Fellowship Lake Shrine, which was founded by Paramahansa Yogananda and attracts thousands of visitors every year.

In the video, Luchi also talks openly about her past, including her former relationship with Donald Trump and why they ultimately didn't get along.