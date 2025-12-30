According to "Forbes", Beyoncé's fortune has also grown thanks to her performance at the NFL. (archive picture) dpa

US singer Beyoncé looks back on a successful year - and made it into an exclusive club shortly before the end, which already includes her husband Jay-Z.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Forbes, Beyoncé is one of the richest musicians in the world and is now a billionaire.

Beyoncé is only the fifth female musician in this circle.

She celebrated great success with Cowboy Carter and the most successful tour 2025. Show more

According to Forbes magazine, US singer Beyoncé is one of the wealthiest musicians in the world. The 44-year-old pop superstar reinvented herself in 2024 and released a country album with "Cowboy Carter", which opened up new commercial opportunities - including a Christmas halftime show at the NFL and the world's highest-selling concert tour of 2025, according to an article in the magazine.

According to "Forbes", all of this has earned her another title of special rank: billionaire. This means that Beyoncé now belongs to an exclusive circle of celebrities whose fortunes have recently reached ten figures. Of the 22 billionaires among entertainers identified by the magazine, almost half have only been included in the last three years.

"Forbes": Beyoncé was the third highest-paid female musician in 2025

Beyoncé is only the fifth musician in this circle - alongside her husband Jay-Z, Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen and Rihanna. Taking into account her tour income and the proceeds from her music catalog and sponsorship contracts this year, "Forbes" estimates that Beyoncé earned around 148 million US dollars (126 million euros) gross this year. This makes her the third highest-paid musician in the world.

It was not clear from the article exactly how much the magazine estimates the musician's fortune to be. Billionaire charts usually make use of publicly available information on assets such as shares, real estate, works of art and other luxury goods. The information is not considered accurate and is sometimes controversial.