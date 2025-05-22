The work helped Fabienne Louves. Despite chemotherapy, she performed in almost fifty shows. KEYSTONE

Lucerne musical actress Fabienne Louves was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. Now, for the first time, she has spoken publicly about the diagnosis and her fight against cancer.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fabienne Louves was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer in the fall.

Despite chemotherapy and an operation, she completed almost 50 performances and found a lot of support from those around her.

Today she is cancer-free and wants to encourage others with her story. Show more

According to Blick, Swiss singer Fabienne Louves has breast cancer. Last fall, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the cancer, according to the newspaper.

The 39-year-old began treatment immediately after the diagnosis. She underwent chemotherapy and had her first radiotherapy treatment on the day of the interview with "Blick". "I'm doing well so far. I haven't had any side effects so far," she says.

Louves is now ready to talk about the disease. She wants to encourage others and show them how crucial regular check-ups are. She has had regular check-ups and was still unprepared for the news. Especially as her mother had received the same diagnosis years earlier.

Despite the chemotherapy, Louves continued to perform and completed almost fifty shows. "I'm a stage animal and I like to prove to myself that I can do it," she says. The work has helped her.

"Life goes on"

The loss of her hair was particularly emotional. Her mother, who is a hairdresser, cut off her hair. Louves also found support from friends and her partner. He accompanied her to every doctor's appointment.

The singer successfully survived chemotherapy and an operation. According to Blick, the radiotherapy will also soon be completed. The tumor has completely disappeared and Louves is officially cancer-free. She now wants to look ahead. "Life goes on," she says.

More videos from the department