A soaked fan hugs Ayres Sasaki on stage - seconds later, the Brazilian musician is dead. The police have now launched an investigation.

Ayres Sasaki hugged a soaked fan at a concert in Brazil.

He then came into contact with a cable and suffered an electric shock.

The musician died instantly. Show more

Ayres Sasaki, a celebrated rock musician in Brazil, has died in an accident during one of his concerts. According to the British newspaper "The Sun", Sasaki wanted to thank a completely soaked fan with a hug.

Seconds after the hug, Sasaki came into contact with an electrical cable. He suffered a fatal electric shock. The exact circumstances of the incident are still unclear, including why the fan was so wet. The local police have launched an investigation to establish exactly what happened.

"We know that his show was originally scheduled for a different time and was brought forward. We are contacting the people who were with him at the time to understand how everything happened," Rita Matos, the musician's aunt, told the newspaper.

Married only eleven months ago

The team at the Solar Hotel in the city of Salinopolis, where the concert took place, expressed their condolences and promised support for the musician's family. "We are determined to stand by his family and take the necessary measures. We are working closely with the relevant authorities to clarify the incident," it said in a statement.

The 35-year-old musician married his partner Mariana just eleven months ago.