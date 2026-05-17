Gerd didn't just put his foot in his mouth on his date with Vera. VOX

On "First Dates Hotel", Vera (67) was hoping for a "mixture of gentleman and running boy". However, Gerd (70) lacked the former immediately after meeting Vera: his first question not only shocked Roland Trettl ...

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you 70-year-old Gerd caused quite a stir on "First Dates Hotel" with his self-confident demeanor.

During the date, he bragged about alleged comparisons to John Travolta and his effect on younger women.

Despite initial sympathy, Vera and Gerd decided against another date in the end. Show more

"Who isn't ready for true love?": Gerd (70) traveled to Mallorca for "First Dates Hotel" (VOX) feeling suitably hopeful. There was certainly no lack of self-confidence on the part of the sporting icon, as he proudly showed off his tanned upper body in the interview. He had previously removed his T-shirt during a spontaneous dance interlude to the Backstreet Boys and threw the following rhetorical question into the room along with his top: "I'm 70, can I still be this crazy?"

It remained to be seen whether pensioner Vera would be open to this characteristic. However, the 67-year-old did say that she was "a bit childish when I'm in love, I turn into a nine-year-old again". What she doesn't like with men, on the other hand, is restraint - but there was no need to worry about that with Gerd anyway. However, love had not worked out for the 70-year-old Dane of choice up to that point; his past dates had been downright "total disasters", Gerd complained.

Gerd (70) is compared to John Travolta in his home country

A little later, the TV audience got a taste of why: Gerd and Vera had barely taken their seats at the bar when the self-confessed "born romantic" asked the Bamberg woman her age. "The first question? Gerd!" Vera replied in horror. Roland Trettl, who was watching the conversation next to the bar, was also left open-mouthed. But Gerd hadn't lost his luck yet, Vera graciously attributed the faux pas to his excitement.

"You look a bit fit," the senior man continued to awkwardly point out his counterpart's appearance. The two date partners then realized that they shared a passion for dancing. Gerd blabbered on about how he was compared to John Travolta in his home country because of his snappy soles and that everyone always assumed he was "under 50": "These girls come in at 45 and they think I'm great."

Vera stops date partner's "one-man show": "Don't ruin it"

Vera smiled away the bragging with aplomb, but noted to the camera team: "He needs a lot of attention, this admiration. If that's also the case in everyday life, then of course it's difficult." However, she didn't seem completely averse to the "cuddly" 70-year-old, as she gushed about Gerd's love of the movie romance "Notting Hill": "That shows that he's romantic."

Gerd then shared more details than necessary about his first kiss at the age of 16. "I almost fainted," he recalled of the intimate kiss "with tongue" - even though he had practiced so diligently on his arm beforehand. The fact that Gerd then also dismissed the hand-holding that the 67-year-old had so eagerly hoped for during his "one-man show" (Vera) was definitely too much for the good guy. "Don't ruin it," Vera reprimanded him. So it was hardly surprising that both date partners decided against another date.