The 98th Oscars will be awarded in Los Angeles on the night of March 16. "Blood & Sinners" enters the race with 16 nominations - a record. But which films will win? blue News takes a look into the crystal ball.

Fabienne Kipfer

No time? blue News summarizes for you Which films will win the coveted film prize? The two film experts from blue News have seen all the nominated works in the "Best Picture" category and now dare to make their predictions.

The vampire horror film "Blood & Sinners" by director Ryan Coogler has received 16 nominations from the Academy - more than any other film in Oscar history. Is it the big favorite?

Comedian Conan O'Brien will host the evening for the second time at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Ten titles are in the running for the coveted Best Film prize. Among them is "Blood & Sinners" by director Ryan Coogler. The vampire horror film is considered the big favorite with 16 nominations. No other film has received more nominations in the history of the Oscars.

But which trophies will it actually win in the end? According to our film editors Gianluca Izzo and Roman Müller, the competition could possibly be too strong in some of the main categories.

While "Blood & Sinners" is considered a sure-fire candidate in the technical categories in particular, there is likely to be a neck-and-neck race in the more prestigious categories. The Academy's votes could diverge in the directing, screenplay and acting categories in particular. Even our film nerds at blue News wouldn't bet their money on the vampire movie.

Will Leonardo DiCaprio win his second Oscar?

"Titanic" star Leonardo DiCaprio had to wait a long time for his first Academy Award. It wasn't until 2016 with "The Revenant" that it happened. Did he deserve it? Opinions differ on this. Critics claim it was far from his best performance. He has now been nominated again for his role in "One Battle After Another" and is often ranked second behind Timothée Chalamet in the list of favourites. "Compared to his other major leading roles, I found DiCaprio's performance rather average," says blue News editor Roman Müller.

Chalamet, on the other hand, is considered to have a good chance of winning his first Oscar. Film editor Gianluca Izzo also praises his performance as "absolutely electrifying". Last year, the 30-year-old superstar came away empty-handed for his role in the Bob Dylan biopic "Like A Complete Unknown". Adrien Brody snatched the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role from him for his performance in "The Brutalist". Also nominated in this category this year are Ethan Hawke, Michael B. Jordan and Wagner Moura. The latter has already impressed the jury at the Golden Globes.

Find out which winners the blue News editors are predicting in the video. In the Oscar special with presenter Vania Spescha, they not only discuss the possible winners and losers, but also the special features of the nominated films.

The awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on the night of Monday, March 16, 2026. blue Cinema will broadcast the show live in the cinema.

