The sirens sound throughout Switzerland every February. Picture: Keystone

On the first Wednesday in February, a nationwide test is carried out to check whether all the alarm sirens in the country are still working. In 2025, this day falls on February 5. Most people know what the noise means. But would you also know how to behave in an emergency?

Sven Ziegler

At 1.30 p.m. sharp, a synchronized howl sounds throughout Switzerland. A regular ascending and descending tone, lasting exactly one minute. Followed by a second time. At the same time, the cantons send out an information message via "Alertswiss".

There are around 5000 stationary and 2200 mobile sirens in Switzerland, which are tested for their functionality on this day. The siren test also serves to check the prescribed procedures and organization in the municipalities.

What is the "general alarm"?

The alarm described is the so-called "general alarm". But what does that mean, "general alarm" - because at first you can't imagine much about it.

According to "Alertswiss", this alarm means that a "danger to the population" is possible. The Federal Office for Civil Protection FOCP specifies: "These are natural, technical or social disasters and emergencies", such as a natural disaster, drinking water contamination or a devastating chemical accident.

What should I do in an emergency situation? Listen to the radio: The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRF broadcasts instructions on what to do over the radio, as do various private radio stations

Download Swissalert and follow the information

Have a transistor radio including spare batteries ready: In extreme cases, the power supply is not guaranteed

Inform neighbors: This is particularly important because people with poor hearing or in soundproof rooms either cannot hear the alarm or are then unable to follow official instructions. This also applies to people who do not understand any of the national languages.

Have emergency supplies ready: You can calculate and check your own emergency supplies using the emergency supplies calculator from the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES). Show more

At the same time, the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP) is calling on people to build up their own emergency supplies, and a revised version of a corresponding brochure will be available in mid-February.

What is the "water alarm"?

From 2.15 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the latest, another alarm sounds in various municipalities, the so-called "water alarm". However, this test is only carried out in areas that lie below a dam wall. The water alarm is there to protect the population from a possible flood wave in the event of an emergency at a dam.

It is therefore not used to warn the population in the vicinity of lakes or watercourses in the event of a flood threat or inundation.

This alarm consists of twelve low continuous tones of 20 seconds each at intervals of 10 seconds.

Correct behavior in the event of a water alarm Leave endangered areas immediately

Observe local information sheets

Download Swissalert and follow the information

Listen to the radio

Follow instructions from the authorities Show more

Alert via app

The authorities also use the "Alertswiss" app to provide information about hazardous situations and give instructions on what to do. In the event of an incident, the population is also informed directly via push message on their smartphone. The app is available in the Google Play Store and the Apple Store.