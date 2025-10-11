The concept of lifelong fidelity is increasingly being questioned. Love has new rules - especially for Gen Z. They are increasingly living the "Situationship". What's behind this term and what it has to do with fast food.

Selena Bao

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Switzerland, monogamy is still considered the legal and social standard, but it is increasingly being questioned by younger generations.

For many of Gen Z, situational relationships are a better fit because they harmonize better with their flexible and non-committal lifestyle.

The future of love? Perhaps digital, virtual - but definitely more diverse than before. Show more

People used to ask for a number - now they ask for an Insta handle. A swipe, a like, a scroll through your profile decides whether you go on a date or go straight to "next". Love has new rules - especially for Gen Z.

New terms such as ghosting, sexting, red/green flag, situationship, delusionship, love bombing, rizz or wingman are an integral part of the digital dating language. If you're not part of this generation yourself or don't have a teenage child at home, you often don't understand many of these words.

Between closeness and freedom

One form of relationship that is becoming increasingly common is the situational relationship - a kind of "in-between world", more than a friendship but less than a permanent partnership. The Swiss columnist and comedienne Gülsha Adilji once described it as follows: "There are no rules, no commitment, no agreements. You have the advantages of a relationship, but you don't have to put anything into it yourself," Gülsha told SRF.

The term "situationship" is interpreted in different ways. In an interview with blue News, Basel-based sex therapist Melina Dobroka describes a state between friendship and relationship - a kind of bubble in which sex plays a role, but future plans do not. In the video interview (above), Dobroka explains why this model suits many young people's lifestyles and what it has to do with fast food.

The question that resonates: does love in the 21st century still have to fit into the classic categories of "single" or "relationship"?

Monogamy remains the norm - but for how much longer?

Monogamy is the legally recognized form of partnership in Switzerland and is enshrined in marriage and family law. But while this model remains the ideal situation for many, others are experimenting with alternatives.

Surveys show that the ideal of lifelong fidelity is increasingly being questioned: 61% of 18 to 25-year-olds in Switzerland believe that non-monogamous forms of relationships such as polyamory will be more normal and accepted in the future (Generation Barometer 2021).

Sex therapist Bettina Disler also said in an interview with blue News that many people are more willing to open up their relationship than they were a few years ago. "There is a noticeable trend towards alternative relationship models today," said Disler. "However, my practical experience shows that maintaining this relationship model over a longer period of time becomes too strenuous for many of those involved."

Polyamory: love in diversity - with rules

In contrast to polygamy, polyamory is first and foremost a voluntary, communicative practice of non-exclusive love. Everyone involved is in the know; transparency, equality and consensus are key.

Open or polyamorous relationships are not just about sex, but often about genuine emotional bonds - unlike an affair or friendship-plus. This can involve complexity: Jealousy, expectation management or inequality between multiple relationships are issues that require careful communication.

A doctoral thesis at the University of Basel looked at how polyamorous families could be legally recognized - there are currently major hurdles. In practice, too: many people who live polyamorously report that they often encounter a lack of understanding.

An interesting intersection is that some young people are currently transitioning from relationships to polyamorous relationship networks - instead of remaining unclear, intentions are being made explicit.

And what's next?

While previous generations organized their love lives according to fixed norms, the future is more open than ever. Digital relationships, virtual closeness via avatars or even AI companions could soon open up new chapters in the history of love and data.

One thing is certain: Love is here to stay. But how it is lived is changing - and situationship is just one facet of this.

