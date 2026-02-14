A man at a flower market in Manila. In the Philippines, Valentine's Day is used for mass weddings, an affordable alternative for people on a budget. KEYSTONE/Aaron Favila

Valentine's Day is celebrated differently around the world. While hundreds of people get married at the same time in the Philippines, Julia from Verona receives thousands of letters every year.

In many places, February 14 is considered a day of red roses and romantic candlelit dinners - but Valentine's Day has many more faces around the world than the clichés would suggest. While some countries focus on lovers, others celebrate friendship, gratitude or even social role reversals. A look across borders shows: The ways of expressing affection are as diverse as the cultures themselves.

Italy: Love mail to "Juliet, Verona, Italy"

In Verona, Italy, the setting for Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet", the Valentine's Day celebrations extend over several days. Every year, lovers from all over the world make a pilgrimage there. If you can't visit the bronze statue in the courtyard of the Casa di Giulietta yourself, Juliet has also been sent by post since 1937.

Messages were sent to Juliet as early as 1890. Today, 7000 letters are sent to the address "Juliet, Verona, Italy" every year. The love mail is answered by Veronese women on a voluntary basis and the postage is paid by the city. The most beautiful love letter is awarded a prize on February 15.

Ghana: chocolate on the festive menu

Ghana is the second largest cocoa producer in the world. For this reason, Ghana has officially celebrated National Chocolate Day on February 14 for several years. The holiday was established by the government in 2007 as a tourist measure. During the week of February 14, hotels and restaurants are encouraged by the Ghanaian government to include chocolate dishes on their menus.

Japan: Women give gifts to men

In Japan, chocolate gift-giving follows strict rules: Those who want to express romantic feelings give "honmei-choco", while the recipients of "giri-choco" are family members, friends, bosses and work colleagues.

Unlike in the Western tradition, men are usually given gifts by women in the Land of the Rising Sun. In addition, the custom has been extended beyond the romantic connection to all relationships. With "jibun-choco" and "tomo-choco", chocolate is now also available to celebrate relationships with oneself and friends. If a man decides to give a woman a present, "gyaku-choco" is given as a gift.

Philippines: Wedding as a mass event

When love becomes a mass event: 53 couples were married in a mass wedding in Bacolod City in the Philippines on February 14, 2025. These wedding events, in which up to 200 couples tie the knot at the same time in some places, are an affordable alternative for people who would otherwise lack the financial means to do so.

Saudi Arabia: red roses banned

In Saudi Arabia, however, the sale of red roses was banned for several years. In the days leading up to February 14, red gift items even had to disappear completely from shop window displays.

Anyone who still dared to exchange flowers or gifts risked arrest by the Saudi morality police. Since the authorities lost many of their privileges ten years ago, Valentine's Day has become increasingly popular in Saudi Arabia every year.

Worldwide: cheers to platonic love

During a dinner in 1958, Ramon Artemio Bracho and his friends founded the "World Friendship Crusade" organization, which campaigns for friendship and peace worldwide. While the International Day of Friendship is celebrated on July 30, platonic love is celebrated in Estonia, Finland, Ecuador, Mexico, Guatemala, Venezuela, Peru and the Dominican Republic on February 14.