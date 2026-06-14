German Federal Minister of Labor and SPD leader Bärbel Bas speaks on a talk show about her husband Siegfried Ambrosius, who died in 2020. Photo: Jens Büttner/dpa

It has been hanging in its place for almost six years: the jacket of her late husband, Siegfried Ambrosius. SPD leader and Federal Minister of Labor Bärbel Bas has never put it away. Sometimes she even talks to it.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Her late husband’s jacket still hangs in Bärbel Bas’s hallway to this day.

The Federal Minister of Labor and SPD leader says that she sometimes even tells the memento about her day.

For Bas, the jacket is a symbol of their time together—and of the fact that grief remains even years after a loss. Show more

German Federal Minister of Labor Bärbel Bas speaks openly about a profound loss in her life.

On Bernd Reisig’s talk show “Bembel & Gebabbel,” the SPD leader explains that she still hasn’t been able to part with all the mementos of her husband Siegfried Ambrosius, who passed away in 2020.

When the host shows a picture of a jacket and asks the politician about it, 58-year-old Bas says: “It’s still hanging in the hallway. I still haven’t taken it down.”

Then the politician begins to explain: “You come home, and you talk about what happened. So I just tell the jacket briefly. Then I go on to the next room.” And she continues: “That sounds a bit spooky—but it helps me.”

The couple’s wedding had a sad backdrop

Although it has been nearly six years since her husband’s death, certain memories still linger. Siegfried Ambrosius was not only Bas’s partner but also her political ally.

The couple’s wedding in 2015 had a sad backdrop: Ambrosius was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Bas said they also got married so they could make decisions for each other in medical emergencies.

On September 22, 2020, Ambrosius died at the age of 79. He had contracted a severe infection following back surgery. The loss had changed her and made her stronger, Bas said.

A reminder of their time together

The SPD politician says that for her, it was never about leaving everything behind. Rather, certain objects hold special emotional value.

Her husband’s jacket, she explains, is therefore not just a piece of clothing, but also a reminder of the time they spent together.

In her own words, Bärbel Bas offers a rare glimpse into her private life—and makes it clear that loss and grief can remain a part of life even after many years.

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