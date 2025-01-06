On January 4, 2023, Rosi Mittermaier (right) died of cancer at the age of 72. Now her sister Evi has spoken about the special relationship between the two women. The picture of the sisters was taken in the winter of 1989. Picture: imago/WEREK

Two years ago, German skiing legend Rosi Mittermaier died at the age of 72. Now her sister Evi, three years her junior, has spoken about how she coped with the loss of her family and who was her role model.

Rosi Mittermaier died on January 4, 2023 at the age of 72. Eight months earlier, the German skiing icon had been diagnosed with cancer.

Now Evi Mittermaier-Brundobler spoke to Bild about the special relationship with her sister, who was three years older than her, and how she has coped with the family loss over the past two years.

The two Mittermaier sisters were closely connected throughout their lives. They both skied professionally and won World Cup races.

Evi won two World Cup downhill races in the 1970s. Rosi even won ten races. She also made a big impression at the 1976 Winter Olympics in Innsbruck, where she won gold in the downhill and slalom and silver in the giant slalom.

Rosi Mittermaier "fought for it to the end"

Rosi Mittermeier's family, consisting of her husband Christian Neureuther, their two children Ameli and Felix and her two sisters Evi and Heide, hoped for a long time that the skiing legend would be cured.

Her sister Rosi "fought for it until the end", says Evi Mittermaier-Brundobler in the newspaper "Bild". She continued: "When it was clear that she would not recover, she came to terms with it. She wasn't afraid of death, radiated calm and gave us strength."

Evi Mittermaier-Brundobler still regrets her sister's death two years later: "Unfortunately, I can't change what happened." But despite all the sadness, the 71-year-old refuses to let it get her down.

Mittermaier-Brundobler repeatedly takes Rosi's husband Christian as an example. "He's coping well because he doesn't let himself be put off. He says: I always have Rosi with me. At every moment. That gives him strength."

