A ski resort in North Rhine-Westphalia is for sale - that alone is surprising. But the real amazement begins with the real estate agency's promise: snow-sure. The video has gone viral - and in Switzerland, people are asking themselves: Excuse me?

Hundreds of thousands of people click on the sales video , less because they are interested in buying than because they are wondering how snow guarantees are still possible today.

While there is a lack of snow in many places in Switzerland, the example from Germany shows that modern winter sports are increasingly dependent on technology and location - not just altitude. Show more

A ski resort in Germany, at an altitude of just 836 meters?

An offer that surprises

In Winterberg in the Sauerland region, the Sahnehang family ski resort is a complete winter sports operation for sale. The offer includes several lifts, a toboggan run, a ski school and the traditional Köhlerhütte. The area is advertised with a promise that seems almost audacious in mild winters: guaranteed snow.

Seven-figure price - big promise

Both private individuals and investors are potential buyers. The selling price is officially only given on request, but according to the savings bank offering the property, it is in the seven-figure range. But the real attention-grabber is not so much the price as the promise behind it.

The web is amazed

Because this is exactly what is causing discussion online: The promotional video for the sale was viewed over 400,000 times within just a few days. The comments are dominated less by a buying mood than by astonishment - especially about how a ski resort at less than 900 meters can advertise guaranteed snow.

A completely different picture in the Alps

The timing is remarkable. While a ski resort in the Sauerland at less than 900 meters is considered snow-sure, there is a lack of snow in many places in Switzerland. Even in higher Alpine valleys, there is no precipitation and the temperatures are unusually mild for the time of year.

Watch the video to find out why snow reliability is no longer necessarily a question of altitude - and why a ski resort in the German low mountain range of all places can advertise this.

