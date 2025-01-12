Queen Sonja had to be hospitalized after a ski trip due to atrial fibrillation. Picture: dpa

Sonja, the Queen of Norway, was temporarily admitted to hospital in Lillehammer yesterday, Saturday. The 87-year-old suffered from atrial fibrillation after a skiing trip.

The 87-year-old had to be admitted to hospital on Saturday.

However, she has since been able to leave the hospital again, according to a statement from the royal family. Show more

The Norwegian Queen Sonja was temporarily admitted to hospital on Saturday.

The 87-year-old suffered from atrial fibrillation in connection with a skiing trip, according to a statement from the royal family.

She was therefore taken to hospital in the city of Lillehammer for observation. However, the situation is not considered serious and the wife of King Harald V is in good condition according to the circumstances.

On Sunday morning, the palace gave the all-clear

Atrial fibrillation is the most common form of cardiac arrhythmia. The heart usually beats too quickly and irregularly. If it remains untreated, it can lead to strokes, for example.

Atrial fibrillation should not be confused with arrhythmia in the ventricles. These are often more serious.

The all-clear was given on Sunday morning. Queen Sonja had been discharged with a normal heart rhythm, the palace announced.

King Harald fell ill with an infection during a vacation trip to Malaysia last year and was taken to hospital there. After the flight back home, he was fitted with a permanent pacemaker.

