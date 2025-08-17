Kim Kardashian founded Skims in 2019. Imago

Kim Kardashian's "Skims" brand has been available at Globus in Zurich and Geneva since the end of July. What's really behind the billion-dollar business?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Kim Kardashian founded the company "Skims" in 2019. A brand that offers shapewear.

The brand quickly became a billion-dollar company with many collaborations.

Skims has also been available in Switzerland since the end of July. Globus blue News explains how successful the brand is in this country. Show more

Who doesn't know them - the Kardashians and Jenners? Ever since their reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", they have been among the most glamorous names in Hollywood.

But fame alone is not enough for them: the sisters are constantly launching their own brands and labels. Kylie Jenner launched her successful cosmetics line, Khloé a popular fashion brand - and Kim Kardashian founded Skims in 2019, a label selling shapewear and underwear that has since taken the fashion world by storm.

Skims' journey begins with Kim Kardashian herself. "It filled a void in the market," Kardashian said at the Time 100 Summit. "I was just looking for a solution to the problem that I love wearing shapewear, but I couldn't find a color that matched my skin tone, let alone most of my friends," she continued.

Shapewear was only available in tan or black, but none matched her skin tone. She was so frustrated with the lack of choice that she dyed her shapewear at home to match her skin tone. "I took coffee and tea bags, put them in the sink or bathtub and soaked my shapewear in them," said Kardashian.

Shitstorm over cultural appropriation

So in 2019, she finally founded Skims together with Emma Grede and Jens Grede. However, the launch was not entirely without turbulence: Originally, the brand was to be called "Kimono". However, this name earned Kardashian a proper shitstorm due to cultural appropriation.

The underwear does not have much in common with the original definition of the Japanese word: it is a long, traditional Japanese robe with sleeves that is tied with a sash. It also has centuries of history and is deeply rooted in the country's traditions and culture.

So Kardashian finally changed the name to Skims - and now the way was clear for shapewear with a consistent focus on body positivity and inclusivity. The pieces are available in sizes XXS to 4X, in a wide range of different colors.

A billion-dollar empire in a short space of time

Skims sold over three million products in its very first year. And the Skims range continues to expand. In addition, there were countless collaborations with well-known brands, people, pop-ups and flagship stores.

In 2021, for example, there was a collaboration with the luxury brand Fendi. Later with Swarovski and Dolce & Gabbana.

Partnerships were also established in the sports sector, for example with The North Face. In 2021, Skims became an official partner of the Summer Olympics. It produces underwear, loungewear and cozy styles for the athletes. Skims is also the official underwear partner of the National Basketball Association (NBA), the WNBA (women's professional basketball league) and the US basketball governing body USA Basketball.

When "Skims Men" was launched, collaborations with soccer star Neymar Jr, American football player Nick Bosa and basketball player Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were added. And the next collaboration is also on its way: "NikeSKIMS", the new brand from Nike and Skims. It will focus on women's sportswear, shoes and accessories.

Skims shows that fashion today must not only be able to make a statement, but above all be comfortable and wearable - for everyone.

The first Skims flagship store was opened in New York at the end of 2024, and several more were quickly opened in different cities.

And so Skims quickly grew into a billion-dollar company. In July 2023, Kim Kardashian and Jens Grede announced in an interview with theNew York Timesthat Skims had raised a further 270 million US dollars from investors. This increased the company's value to 4 billion US dollars.

From bras with nipples to face wraps

One reason for Skims' success - in addition to Kim Kardashian's fame - is that Skims relies on clever influencer campaigns and a modern social media presence. Popular celebrities are always part of the campaigns and shoots. The brand has almost 7 million followers on Instagram.

Over the years, Skims has also created several pieces that have attracted attention on the internet. For example, the "Nipple Push-Up Bra" or, more recently, the "Face Wrap". Yes, it really is a bra with nipples and a face wrap - in other words, shapewear for the face including a built-in collagen band.

However, as is so often the case with celebrity brands, they have been criticized. Skims was no exception. Last year, the brand was repeatedly criticized. The reason for this: the Remake Fashion Accountability Report 2024 rated the brand with the lowest possible score of 0/150 - the same as Shein.

According to the report, Skims showed hardly any transparency in terms of labor practices and environmental impact. The brand is also accused of exploiting textile workers in countries such as Bangladesh and Vietnam, where wages are said to be below the minimum subsistence level. And then there was the "Nipple Bra" ad from 2023, which was repeatedly labeled as insensitive and misogynistic on the internet.

But instead of speaking out publicly about it, the brand kept quiet - and was criticized even more for it. Online campaigns such as #PayYourWorkers trended on social media and called for change, but the brand remained unimpressed. Ayesha Barenblat, Managing Director of Remake, condemned Skims inVoguefor trivializing climate change, which is real for many, in order to sell more fossil products.

Available at Globus since July

Skims have also been available in Switzerland since July 2025 - at Globus in Zurich and Geneva. "Demand is very high and has even exceeded our expectations - both in our stores and in the online store," a spokeswoman for the department store told blue News.

"Since the launch at the end of July, we have seen an extremely positive response to the Skims products," she continues.

Globus added Skims to its range because the brand "enjoys cult status worldwide" and is currently one of the hottest labels. "The versatile essentials and figure-shaping models, which are available in different colors and materials, are particularly popular at the moment," said the spokesperson.