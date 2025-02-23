Trouser trend in spring Skinny jeans are back - are you squeezing back into them?
Vanessa Büchel
23.2.2025
Skinny jeans are back. Or were they never really gone? In any case, the controversial trouser cut is currently experiencing a real comeback. And is dividing the opinions of fashion experts.
- Skinny jeans, feared by many, are currently experiencing their big comeback.
- One look at the designers' spring/summer collections reveals that skinny jeans are back in fashion this season.
- However, opinions are divided online.
You either hate them or love them: We're talking about skinny jeans, which are currently making a comeback. No other fashion trend is currently so divisive among fashionistas.
On the one hand, skinny jeans have always had a loyal fan base - and they haven't completely disappeared from everyone's wardrobe, as they are forever devoted to them. But on the other hand, many equate the skin-tight cut with torture: you squeeze yourself in, you can barely get your feet out at the bottom and the top pinches.
The styling of skinny jeans is another point that makes heads spin. Not so easy, according to some people online. Sneakers or boots with them? Then ballerinas in spring? And should it be loose or tight at the top?
Millennials know all about skinny jeans, have experienced the trend before and will probably just have to bite through it again, as Cologne influencer Vic puts it in a nutshell: "Close your eyes and go for it."
But there is also the camp of strong supporters. While some are still frowning at the return of the skinny cut, others are welcoming it with open arms and are looking forward to skinny jeans being a must-have again in spring.
Designers such as Prada, Marni and Isabel Marant have demonstrated this at Fashion Weeks: Skinny jeans can be combined in many ways and come in different variations. Well, after all these years of comfortable wide-leg and baggy cuts, if you want to keep up with the trend, you'll just have to give in - and squeeze back into skinny jeans.
How to style skinny jeans?
Skinny jeans can be combined in a variety of ways and are in truth - yes, we admit it - a true all-rounder. To create a balance, a wide cut on top can be combined wonderfully. For example, an oversized blazer or an oversized cardigan or sweater.
Influencers also wear the trend with skin-tight cuts or crop tops. There are no limits to the possible combinations.
Breaking news - Skinny jeans are back for 2025! No more skinny jean shaming - here's how to style them in a fresh, contemporary way. Oversized knits, chunky boots, and balanced silhouettes are the key.
A monochrome look is particularly elegant. This means a black sweater with black skinny jeans or a gray blazer with gray jeans. If you wear a slightly shorter top with high-waisted trousers, the waist moves up a little and visually lengthens the legs.
1st trend: skinny jeans as a leggings version
Do you remember the term jeggings? Many years ago, the combination of jeans and leggings accompanied us in everyday life. Then they disappeared into oblivion - and now Prada is bringing them back. The exciting thing: The label combined them with elegant silk blouses or suede jackets on the catwalk.
2nd trend: skinny jeans with washes
Attention fans of the Y2K era: Skinny jeans with washes give us a flashback and remind us of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or Paris Hilton, who wore this trend up and down many years ago. So this spring is a tribute to the great It girls of the 2000s and 2010s. Diesel and Dsquared2 are leading the way with the hip trouser trend.
3rd trend: skinny jeans with a flared look
Skinny flared jeans add an interesting twist. They differ from the usual skinny pants: they are not cut tight all the way down, but have a slight flare at the hem. The cut is not limited to denim, but comes in all kinds of fabrics: with pinstripes or creases and as a suit, corduroy or wool version. Seen on the catwalks at Chanel or Hermès, the look exudes a touch of elegance.