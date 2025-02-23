At Prada on the catwalk at Milan Fashion Week, particularly tight-fitting pants were on show for the spring/summer collection. IMAGO/Avalon.red

Skinny jeans are back. Or were they never really gone? In any case, the controversial trouser cut is currently experiencing a real comeback. And is dividing the opinions of fashion experts.

Vanessa Büchel

No time? blue News summarizes for you Skinny jeans, feared by many, are currently experiencing their big comeback.

One look at the designers' spring/summer collections reveals that skinny jeans are back in fashion this season.

You either hate them or love them: We're talking about skinny jeans, which are currently making a comeback. No other fashion trend is currently so divisive among fashionistas.

On the one hand, skinny jeans have always had a loyal fan base - and they haven't completely disappeared from everyone's wardrobe, as they are forever devoted to them. But on the other hand, many equate the skin-tight cut with torture: you squeeze yourself in, you can barely get your feet out at the bottom and the top pinches.

The styling of skinny jeans is another point that makes heads spin. Not so easy, according to some people online. Sneakers or boots with them? Then ballerinas in spring? And should it be loose or tight at the top?

Millennials know all about skinny jeans, have experienced the trend before and will probably just have to bite through it again, as Cologne influencer Vic puts it in a nutshell: "Close your eyes and go for it."

But there is also the camp of strong supporters. While some are still frowning at the return of the skinny cut, others are welcoming it with open arms and are looking forward to skinny jeans being a must-have again in spring.

Designers such as Prada, Marni and Isabel Marant have demonstrated this at Fashion Weeks: Skinny jeans can be combined in many ways and come in different variations. Well, after all these years of comfortable wide-leg and baggy cuts, if you want to keep up with the trend, you'll just have to give in - and squeeze back into skinny jeans.

Skinny Jeans Skinny push-up jeans with a low waistband from Mango for around 46 francs. Image: mango.com Shaping high jeans from H&M for around 65 francs. Image: hm.com Skinny jeans "Spiral" by Mugler for 1419 francs, via Farfetch. Image: farfetch.com Black skinny jeans with a high waistband from Zara for around 40 francs. Image: zara.com High-waisted skinny jeans "Looker" by Mother for around 253 francs, via Net-A-Porter. Image: net-a-porter.com Skinny Jeans Skinny push-up jeans with a low waistband from Mango for around 46 francs. Image: mango.com Shaping high jeans from H&M for around 65 francs. Image: hm.com Skinny jeans "Spiral" by Mugler for 1419 francs, via Farfetch. Image: farfetch.com Black skinny jeans with a high waistband from Zara for around 40 francs. Image: zara.com High-waisted skinny jeans "Looker" by Mother for around 253 francs, via Net-A-Porter. Image: net-a-porter.com

How to style skinny jeans?

Skinny jeans can be combined in a variety of ways and are in truth - yes, we admit it - a true all-rounder. To create a balance, a wide cut on top can be combined wonderfully. For example, an oversized blazer or an oversized cardigan or sweater.

Influencers also wear the trend with skin-tight cuts or crop tops. There are no limits to the possible combinations.

A monochrome look is particularly elegant. This means a black sweater with black skinny jeans or a gray blazer with gray jeans. If you wear a slightly shorter top with high-waisted trousers, the waist moves up a little and visually lengthens the legs.

1st trend: skinny jeans as a leggings version

Do you remember the term jeggings? Many years ago, the combination of jeans and leggings accompanied us in everyday life. Then they disappeared into oblivion - and now Prada is bringing them back. The exciting thing: The label combined them with elegant silk blouses or suede jackets on the catwalk.

1st trend: Skinny jeans as a leggings version High-waisted skinny jeans by Alaïa for 777 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Jeggings in the color "Blue Denim" by Levi's for 100 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Skinny-fit jeggings in black super-stretch denim by Hugo for 119 francs. Image: hugoboss.com 1st trend: Skinny jeans as a leggings version High-waisted skinny jeans by Alaïa for 777 francs, via Mytheresa. Image: mytheresa.com Jeggings in the color "Blue Denim" by Levi's for 100 francs, via Zalando. Image: zalando.ch Skinny-fit jeggings in black super-stretch denim by Hugo for 119 francs. Image: hugoboss.com

2nd trend: skinny jeans with washes

Attention fans of the Y2K era: Skinny jeans with washes give us a flashback and remind us of Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera or Paris Hilton, who wore this trend up and down many years ago. So this spring is a tribute to the great It girls of the 2000s and 2010s. Diesel and Dsquared2 are leading the way with the hip trouser trend.

2nd trend: Skinny jeans with washes Skinny jeans "Medium Dusty Wash Cool Girl" by Dsquared2 for 620 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Jeans "1984" with washes by Diesel for 239 francs. Image: diesel.com Skinny regular-ankle jeans from H&M for around 50 francs. Image: hm.com 2nd trend: Skinny jeans with washes Skinny jeans "Medium Dusty Wash Cool Girl" by Dsquared2 for 620 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Jeans "1984" with washes by Diesel for 239 francs. Image: diesel.com Skinny regular-ankle jeans from H&M for around 50 francs. Image: hm.com

3rd trend: skinny jeans with a flared look

Skinny flared jeans add an interesting twist. They differ from the usual skinny pants: they are not cut tight all the way down, but have a slight flare at the hem. The cut is not limited to denim, but comes in all kinds of fabrics: with pinstripes or creases and as a suit, corduroy or wool version. Seen on the catwalks at Chanel or Hermès, the look exudes a touch of elegance.

3rd trend: Skinny jeans in a flared look Dark blue boot-cut jeans "Iconic" by Paige for 320 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Model "726" from Levi's for 139 francs. Image: levi.com Flared jeans from Desigual for 119 francs. Image: desigual.com 3rd trend: Skinny jeans in a flared look Dark blue boot-cut jeans "Iconic" by Paige for 320 francs, via Globus. Image: globus.ch Model "726" from Levi's for 139 francs. Image: levi.com Flared jeans from Desigual for 119 francs. Image: desigual.com

