The well-known actor Sky du Mont has experienced a number of challenges in recent months. Together with his partner Julia Schütze, he had made a new home for himself in Austria.
But in mid-September, their newly built house in St. Pölten was hit by severe flooding. "We had only lived there for six months when the flood came," Sky told the Krone newspaper.
The basement of the house is now uninhabitable. The walls had to be removed because of the electricity. "You get support from the insurance company and disaster control, but it's not enough to restore everything. I've just been back and it's just awful," he added.
Despite the damage, Sky feels at home in his Austrian home. He regularly commutes between Austria and Hamburg and enjoys spending time in his house. "It has become beautiful, I really like being there," said the 77-year-old.
In January, Sky is planning a trip to Argentina to attend the wedding of one of his children.
