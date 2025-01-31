Paddington is back: in the third installment of the franchise, he travels to Peru with a jam sandwich in his luggage. Despite the conventional story and hackneyed slapstick moments, the movie is refreshing.

Fabienne Berner

No time? blue News summarizes for you After "Paddington" and "Paddington 2", a new adventure of the clumsy bear is coming to the cinema with "Paddington in Peru".

Together with the Brown family, Paddington travels to his native Peru to visit his Aunt Lucie. Their stay quickly turns into a wild treasure hunt in the jungle.

With Antonio Banderas as treasure hunter Hunter Cabot and Olivia Coleman as Mother Superior, two new stars are on board. Show more

Paddington is back. But what exactly is the third part of the franchise about? In "Paddington in Peru", the adorable bear travels to South America with the Brown family to visit his beloved Aunt Lucie. When she suddenly disappears, a wild adventure through the Peruvian jungle begins.

Fans of the previous films can look forward to seeing many familiar faces. Mrs. Bird also travels to Peru and there is a reunion with Mr. Gruber. Hugh Grant's Phoenix Buchanan also makes a brief cameo appearance.

Antonio Banderas as a treasure hunter and Oscar winner Olivia Coleman as a singing nun bring a breath of fresh air to the story, while Emily Mortimer replaces actress Sally Hawkins in the role of Paddington's foster mother Mary Brown.

Find out what makes the movie special and whether it can keep up with its predecessors in the movie review in the video.

"Paddington in Peru" is showing in all blue Cinema cinemas from 30.01.

