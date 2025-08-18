"Deathstalker" celebrates its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival Actor Daniel Bernhardt as "Deathstalker" with executive producer Slash and director and screenwriter Steven Kostanski ("Psycho Goreman"). Image: Imdb Swiss actor Daniel Bernhardt plays the lead role in "Deathstalker". A reboot of the cult classic from 1983. Image: Locarno Film Festival For the premiere of "Deathstalker", Bernhardt - who normally lives in Los Angeles - appeared at the Locarno Film Festival. Image: Locarno Film Festival Daniel Bernhardt ("Matrix Reloaded") with the co-stars of "Deathstalker": hristina Orjalo as Brisbayne (left) and Nina Bergman as Grendel. Image: Locarno Film Festival Guitarist god Slash is a big horror movie fan and is the executive producer of the adventure fantasy film "Deathstalker". Image: sda Daniel Bernhardt from Bern has won over executive producer Slash with his interpretation of "Deathstalker". Image: Imdb "Deathstalker" celebrated its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival 2025. Image: Imdb "Deathstalker" celebrates its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival Actor Daniel Bernhardt as "Deathstalker" with executive producer Slash and director and screenwriter Steven Kostanski ("Psycho Goreman"). Image: Imdb Swiss actor Daniel Bernhardt plays the lead role in "Deathstalker". A reboot of the cult classic from 1983. Image: Locarno Film Festival For the premiere of "Deathstalker", Bernhardt - who normally lives in Los Angeles - appeared at the Locarno Film Festival. Image: Locarno Film Festival Daniel Bernhardt ("Matrix Reloaded") with the co-stars of "Deathstalker": hristina Orjalo as Brisbayne (left) and Nina Bergman as Grendel. Image: Locarno Film Festival Guitarist god Slash is a big horror movie fan and is the executive producer of the adventure fantasy film "Deathstalker". Image: sda Daniel Bernhardt from Bern has won over executive producer Slash with his interpretation of "Deathstalker". Image: Imdb "Deathstalker" celebrated its premiere at the Locarno Film Festival 2025. Image: Imdb

Slash loves horror films, despises cheap slashers - and is now producing them himself: with "Deathstalker", he is bringing back a cult film that celebrated its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival. blue News spoke to the guitar god about terrible films.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Guitarist Slash is the executive producer of the adventure fantasy film "Deathstalker", a reboot of the 1983 classic.

"Deathstalker" celebrated its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival. The leading role is played by Swiss actor Daniel Bernhardt.

blue News spoke to Slash about his role as executive producer and his passion for horror films: He reveals which horror movie he thinks is the worst. Show more

Slash describes himself as a big movie buff. The Guns'n'Roses guitar god is particularly fond of horror flicks. That's why the 61-year-old has invested in a production company in 2023.

His mission? With BerserkerGang, he wants to produce cool shockers - and offer quality over quantity. His latest baby celebrated its premiere at the 2025 Locarno Film Festival: "Deathstalker" with Bernese actor Daniel Bernhardt is a reboot of the 1980s classic of the same name.

Why did you decide to breathe new life into "Deathstalker"?

The script landed on our production company's desk. As a big fan of the original film, I have a connection to the original. I still remember my time working at Tower Video on Sunset in the 1980s. I loved movies like that. In contrast to a serious "Conan the Barbarian", they had charm and irony (laughs). In addition, the movie business produced junk for a long time, which frustrated me.

What do you mean by that?

There was a real lull at that time - it wasn't until around 2014 that we had a kind of positive turnaround, but in the years before that I was really frustrated because there were just boring stories that were completely focused on blood and violence. And there were no interesting angles to it. There was nothing original coming out. It was just people putting out low budget movies, it felt like they were just making cheap stopgaps.

What kind of reboot did you envision as executive producer?

The idea of creating something in the spirit of the original without making a pure remake. Of course, who directs and who is in front of the camera was crucial. The fact that Steven Kostanski was on board was decisive for me. And actor Daniel Bernhardt is great!

What was the biggest challenge for you?

The budget, that's always a steep mountain to climb. But apart from that, a lot of things went surprisingly smoothly. As a producer, I'm not looking for fantasy stuff like Vikings with swords, because I'm more of a horror and thriller fan. The script - on the other hand - made it easy for me: it has great characters, monsters and a great sense of humor.

Do you feel any pressure to succeed?

Not really. Maybe it's because I've already made a career in the music industry. Being an executive producer is a passion. I love movies - and that's exactly why I got into producing. It's about being satisfied with the end product and feeling like you've really achieved what you set out to do.

Swiss actor Daniel Bernhardt plays the lead role. Why him?

I knew him from "John Wick". As soon as his name came up, I knew it was a good fit. He has great charisma, a lot of enthusiasm - and he doesn't take himself too seriously. Just the right mix for "Deathstalker".

Which films inspired you in relation to "Deathstalker"?

There was no direct influence from other fantasy films. The original "Deathstalker" was cult, but cheaply made. Some of the characters were held together with tape and chewing gum, but that was part of its charm. Our aim was to deliver good quality craftsmanship - with practical effects instead of CGI.

Slash, you're a horror movie fan: what movie sparked your passion for this genre?

I was born in England and grew up with the films of the time. I particularly remember films like "The House That Dripped Blood", "Trog" with Joan Crawford or the cheap "King Kong" copy "Konga". The many Hammer films were also part of it.

When I later moved to the USA, my mother Ola was the biggest influence: she loved horror and showed me the classics, from "Attack of the 50 Foot Woman" to "The Fly" and "The Blob". Then there were masterpieces like "Frankenstein", "Dracula" and of course "King Kong". For me, the 70s were the best decade of horror - I saw everything and have remained a fan to this day.

"Deathstalker": the movie The kingdom of Abraxeon is besieged by dreadites. They are harbingers of the dead magician Nekromemnon. When Deathstalker finds a cursed amulet, dark magic takes hold of him and monstrous murderers hunt him down. To survive, he must break the curse - or die in the process.

Which horror movie is the worst ever?

Which horror movie did I hate the most? No one has ever actually asked me that. To be honest, I can't remember a single title - a lot of things fade away.

But in the late 80s, after the hype around "Friday the 13th", "Halloween" and "Freddy Krueger", the genre was flooded with endless slasher copies. It was a bleak time with soulless characters, zero plot depth and a pure focus on violence. Films like "Happy Birthday to Me" simply seemed boring and superfluous to me.

Is that why you got into the film business?

I never actually wanted to go into the film business, music was my direction for a long time. But when I started producing, I realized how much it fulfills me to bring different elements together and create something of my own. This passion still drives me today - even if you don't get rich doing it, but above all you are lucky enough to create works that you like.

Which cineastes will like "Deathstalker" the most?

Certainly fantasy and comic fans. But I think the humor, the characters and the visuals also make the film exciting for a wider audience.

Are you already working on new film projects?

We are developing half a dozen films with my Canadian partners from Berserker Gang. I'm also working on projects in the USA. One of them is "Night House", a horror production that will probably be released next year.

*The release of "Deathstalker" in Switzerland is not yet known.

