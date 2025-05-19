If you still have an old cell phone lying around at home, you can donate it at one of over 30 Coop stores on May 24. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the SOS Children's Villages Switzerland Foundation. Picture: Pexels, Andy Barbour

Unused cell phones don't belong in the trash or in a drawer. Anyone who donates their old smartphone to Swisscom Mobile Aid on "Good Deed Day" on Saturday, May 24, will be supporting children in need.

Raw materials from unused cell phones can be recycled, which contributes to environmental protection and the circular economy.

On the Day of Good Deeds on Saturday, May 24, unused cell phones can be handed in at over 30 Coop stores.

The returned devices will be recycled or resold via the "Swisscom Mobile Aid" program.

100 percent of the proceeds go to SOS Children's Villages. Show more

Attention cell phone users! On Saturday, May 24, it's that time again: Coop's nationwide "Good Day" campaign is taking place for the sixth time.

SOS Children's Villages is a new partner in this initiative with Swisscom Mobile Aid.

Anyone who hands in an unused cell phone is doing two good things at once: conserving resources and supporting social projects for children in need. On Saturday, May 24, collection boxes will be available in over 30 Coop stores.

Donate your cell phone and do good

Swisscom is working with various Swiss companies to bring all collected cell phones back into the cycle.

Functional smartphones are repaired and resold, defective devices are refurbished and the raw materials are recycled. 100% of the proceeds from the sale and recycling go to SOS Children's Villages.

Donated cell phones give children in difficult life situations a future. Since the Mobile Aid program began in 2012, Swisscom has already collected 1.2 million cell phones and provided over five million meals for children in need.

Saving raw materials through the circular economy

Although smartphones contain important raw materials, there are still an estimated eight million phones lying around unused in Switzerland. This corresponds to 240 kilograms of gold, 2,400 kilograms of silver and 120,000 kilograms of copper - a veritable goldmine.

The extraction of raw materials for new devices causes high CO2 emissions and pollutes the environment. However, these raw materials from used appliances can easily be recycled and returned to the cycle.

Join in and donate your used smartphone to a good cause on Good Deed Day.