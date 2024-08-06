Swiss by choice and sneaker millionaire Stepan Timoshin has been diagnosed with cancer and his wife is estranged from him. LinkedIn/stepan-timoshin

2024 is a horror year for the Swiss by choice and sneaker millionaire Stepan Timoshin: first he had to cope with a cancer diagnosis. At the same time, the 23-year-old's marriage also collapsed.

The year 2024 is shaping up to be an annus horribilis, a horror year, for the Swiss-by-choice and sneaker millionaire Stepan Timoshin.

Entrepreneur Stepan Timoshin is actually known for never being ill, as he tells Bild.de. But in December 2023, the life of the German self-made millionaire changes abruptly.

While on vacation in the Maldives, the 23-year-old falls ill with pneumonia, a severe cough and pain. He flies to Dubai for initial checks, where a breath test indicates a tumor. Back in Germany, Timoshin receives the shock diagnosis after further examinations: "I was tested tumor-positive and have been diagnosed with cancer," he tells the newspaper "Bild".

Stepan Timoshin only said "I do" to his love Eve (21) in a romantic and expensive wedding on the Côte d'Azur in 2023. The new step into marriage was supposed to crown seven years of love.

But after just a few months, the flame of love between Stepan and Eve cools. She becomes estranged from the sneaker entrepreneur. He is now struggling with the shock diagnosis. The German newspaper reports.

Timoshin: "My marriage has completely fallen apart"

"My marriage was completely broken at the time and I didn't really tell anyone about my cancer diagnosis," Stepan told Bild.

But life gave him new happiness in love during this difficult time. During his marriage crisis, Timoshin met an old childhood sweetheart and fell in love with her again. The 23-year-old spends a lot of time with his new flame. But there is one hurdle, Timoshin: "The divorce from my wife had not yet been filed, and I had not yet separated properly."

Shortly after the first round of chemotherapy, Timoshin has to fly to Istanbul on business at the beginning of March 2024. His new old childhood sweetheart accompanies him.

His still-wife Eve finds out about the sneaker millionaire's trip to Istanbul with his new love - and moves out of their shared villa. It comes to a separation.

At the beginning of March, he is back in his old home of Berlin for his first therapy meeting on March 18. The illness and the private love chaos are too much for the self-made impresario. He then breaks off contact with his new childhood sweetheart.

Timoshin experiences love confusion

But Timoshin can't get his rekindled feelings for his childhood sweetheart out of his head, as he admits to himself at the end of his first chemotherapy treatment in April. He contacted her again and they got together - until the summer of 2024.

But the new relationship doesn't last: this time she pulls the rip cord. She finds messages to her ex-wife on Timoshin's cell phone.

Now Timoshin's separation from both women is final. He is currently single and has filed for divorce from his wife Eve. He regrets the chaos of love, having dealt with the women's emotions in this way. Timoshin: "If I could pay money for it, I would immediately solve everything differently. I would be honest and try not to hurt anyone."

Now the sneaker self-made man is completely focused on his health. The first chemotherapy treatment has been completed, but the tumor is not completely gone. It looks like a second treatment is on the cards.

